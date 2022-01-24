Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Piazza Pellegrini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (597 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 659 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-2829

Tripadvisor

#29. Rose's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2298 Union St Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94123-3902

Tripadvisor

#28. Fior d'Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (642 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2237 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133-1844

Tripadvisor

#27. Rocco's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1131 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103-3931

Tripadvisor

#26. Venticello Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1257 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94108-1409

Tripadvisor

#25. Delfina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3621 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110-1531

Tripadvisor

#24. Cotogna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-4610

Tripadvisor

#23. Delarosa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2175 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

Tripadvisor

#22. 54 Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103-1862

Tripadvisor

#21. Perbacco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (837 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 230 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111-4301

Tripadvisor

#20. Ideale Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1309 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3903

Tripadvisor

#19. Tony's Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,589 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3306

Tripadvisor

#18. Firenze By Night

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1429 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3817

Tripadvisor

#17. Scoma's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,092 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1965 Al Scoma Way Pier 47, San Francisco, CA 94133-1044

Tripadvisor

#16. Original Joe's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94133-2812

Tripadvisor

#15. Tommaso Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1042 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133

Tripadvisor

#14. La Ciccia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 291 30th St, San Francisco, CA 94131-2454

Tripadvisor

#13. Trattoria Contadina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (561 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133-2711

Tripadvisor

#12. Acquerello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109-3619

Tripadvisor

#11. Montesacro Pinseria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 510 Stevenson St, San Francisco, CA 94103-1607

Tripadvisor

#10. Il Casaro Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 348 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3915

Tripadvisor

#9. Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,383 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3920

Tripadvisor

#8. Nob Hill Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,095 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1152 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94108-1916

Tripadvisor

#7. Fino Bar & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,536 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 624 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109-8222

Tripadvisor

#6. Za Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1919 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014

Tripadvisor

#5. Pazzia Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 337 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1212

Tripadvisor

#4. Ristorante Milano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1448 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-2625

Tripadvisor

#3. Frascati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1901 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014

Tripadvisor

#2. Piccolo Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-2701

Tripadvisor

#1. Seven Hills

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (922 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1896 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2109

