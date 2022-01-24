ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06r733_0d3vj0W300
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svdus_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#30. Piazza Pellegrini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (597 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 659 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-2829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEo9Z_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#29. Rose's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2298 Union St Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94123-3902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIFGk_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#28. Fior d'Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (642 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2237 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133-1844
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDTuT_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#27. Rocco's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103-3931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH3Me_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#26. Venticello Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1257 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94108-1409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWXwk_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#25. Delfina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3621 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110-1531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiZCH_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#24. Cotogna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-4610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z64Pb_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#23. Delarosa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2175 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N48Em_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#22. 54 Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103-1862
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMRjt_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#21. Perbacco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (837 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 230 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111-4301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iZaQ_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#20. Ideale Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfR0_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#19. Tony's Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,589 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktItd_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#18. Firenze By Night

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1429 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wPWd_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#17. Scoma's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,092 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1965 Al Scoma Way Pier 47, San Francisco, CA 94133-1044
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1FHG_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#16. Original Joe's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94133-2812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwWcM_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#15. Tommaso Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1042 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYWs8_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#14. La Ciccia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 291 30th St, San Francisco, CA 94131-2454
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHJdS_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#13. Trattoria Contadina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (561 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133-2711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW71Z_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#12. Acquerello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109-3619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBZ65_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#11. Montesacro Pinseria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Stevenson St, San Francisco, CA 94103-1607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwwkH_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#10. Il Casaro Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1tK8_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#9. Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSFn4_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#8. Nob Hill Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,095 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1152 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94108-1916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhoN7_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#7. Fino Bar & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,536 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 624 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109-8222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMMJI_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#6. Za Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1919 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxTKV_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#5. Pazzia Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 337 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbIXe_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#4. Ristorante Milano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1448 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-2625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCpqu_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#3. Frascati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNJki_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#2. Piccolo Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LojXG_0d3vj0W300
Tripadvisor

#1. Seven Hills

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (922 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1896 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

