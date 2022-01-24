ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Gsni_0d3viyup00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQBd8_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#30. Kemoll's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 323 West Port Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJiya_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#29. Caleco's Restaurants & Bars

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (957 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 N Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ0oC_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#28. Grassi's Ristorante & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10450 German Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2xXH_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#27. Joey B's on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2524 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEGeb_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#26. PW Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NUL9_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#25. Napoli 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1054 Town and Country Crossing Dr, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zjgQ_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#24. Lorenzo's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1933 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3031
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w61jj_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 727 N 1st St Laclede’s Landing, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdx9o_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pietro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Watson Road, Saint Louis, MO 63109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rydl9_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#21. Gian-tony's On the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5356 Daggett Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfSuC_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#20. Favazza's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (381 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5201 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1444
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJH89_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#19. Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5046 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7SxO_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#18. LoRusso's Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3121 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sU5SV_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#17. Acero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7266 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmeIh_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sauce on the Side

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 N 8th St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gHUT_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mama's on The Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2132 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd66d_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#14. Cunetto House of Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (532 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5453 Magnolia Ave Near Southwest Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1447
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dPA8_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1298
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fzDH_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pastaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpHRh_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#11. Trattoria Marcella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63109-1232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ujBM_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nR8a_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#9. Lombardo's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S 20th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrFrd_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#8. Cafe Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFNVP_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#7. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ycvxh_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#6. Zia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,004 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5256 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3138
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryuOK_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#5. Charlie Gitto's On the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,012 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5226 Shaw Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcFOO_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#4. Tony's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0UOy_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#3. Anthonino's Taverna LLC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgLnI_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#2. Eleven Eleven Mississippi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 Mississippi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2437
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbDQq_0d3viyup00
Tripadvisor

#1. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

