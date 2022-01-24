Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Kemoll's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 323 West Port Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146

#29. Caleco's Restaurants & Bars

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (957 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 N Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2715

#28. Grassi's Ristorante & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10450 German Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2723

#27. Joey B's on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2524 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2911

#26. PW Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020

#25. Napoli 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1054 Town and Country Crossing Dr, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017

#24. Lorenzo's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1933 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3031

#23. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 727 N 1st St Laclede’s Landing, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2501

#22. Pietro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3801 Watson Road, Saint Louis, MO 63109

#21. Gian-tony's On the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5356 Daggett Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3028

#20. Favazza's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (381 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5201 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1444

#19. Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5046 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3022

#18. LoRusso's Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3121 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2412

#17. Acero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7266 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2438

#16. Sauce on the Side

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 411 N 8th St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1517

#15. Mama's on The Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2132 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3126

#14. Cunetto House of Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (532 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5453 Magnolia Ave Near Southwest Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1447

#13. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 610 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1298

#12. Pastaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

#11. Trattoria Marcella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3600 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63109-1232

#10. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204

#9. Lombardo's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 S 20th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2222

#8. Cafe Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

#7. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1122

#6. Zia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,004 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5256 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3138

#5. Charlie Gitto's On the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,012 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5226 Shaw Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110

#4. Tony's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

#3. Anthonino's Taverna LLC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (738 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951

#2. Eleven Eleven Mississippi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1111 Mississippi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2437

#1. Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128

