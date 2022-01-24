ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#18. Schiano's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4839 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206-4804
Tripadvisor

#17. Upper Crust

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 843 Polo Rd Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29223-1001
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 Leesburg Rd Ste T, Columbia, SC 29209-2255
Tripadvisor

#15. The Pizza Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3246 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204-4023
Tripadvisor

#14. Schiano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10120 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-4395
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Dano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2800 Rosewood Dr Ste C, Columbia, SC 29205-3412
Tripadvisor

#12. Very's Great Philly Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6729 Two Notch Rd Ste J, Columbia, SC 29223-7535
Tripadvisor

#11. Za's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-1864
Tripadvisor

#10. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212
Tripadvisor

#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 274 Harbison Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. The Villa On Bush River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1704 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210-6812
Tripadvisor

#7. Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1213 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201-2815
Tripadvisor

#6. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 802 Gervais St Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29201-3126
Tripadvisor

#5. Pasta Fresca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4722 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206-3109
Tripadvisor

#4. Il Giorgione

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2406 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-8624
Tripadvisor

#2. Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4840 Forest Dr Suite 20, Columbia, SC 29206-4810
Tripadvisor

#1. Alodia's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,522 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2736 N Lake Dr Murray Landing Shopping Center, Columbia, SC 29212-8733
- Read more on Tripadvisor

