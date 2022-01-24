Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#18. Schiano's Italian Eatery

#17. Upper Crust

#16. Pizza Palace

#15. The Pizza Joint

#14. Schiano's

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4839 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206-4804- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 843 Polo Rd Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29223-1001- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1314 Leesburg Rd Ste T, Columbia, SC 29209-2255- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 3246 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204-4023- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10120 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-4395

#13. Dano's Pizza

#12. Very's Great Philly Food

#11. Za's

#10. Carrabba's Italian Grill

#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2800 Rosewood Dr Ste C, Columbia, SC 29205-3412- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 6729 Two Notch Rd Ste J, Columbia, SC 29223-7535- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-1864- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 370 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 274 Harbison Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212

#8. The Villa On Bush River

#7. Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant

#6. Old Chicago

#5. Pasta Fresca

#4. Il Giorgione

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1704 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210-6812- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1213 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201-2815- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 802 Gervais St Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29201-3126- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4722 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206-3109- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2406 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2406

#3. Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

#2. Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza

#1. Alodia's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-8624- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4840 Forest Dr Suite 20, Columbia, SC 29206-4810- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,522 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2736 N Lake Dr Murray Landing Shopping Center, Columbia, SC 29212-8733