Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#22. Riccelli's Restaurant- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3803 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50320-1462
Tripadvisor
#21. Basil Prosperi- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: not available
- Address: 801 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-8000
Tripadvisor
#20. Scornovacca's Ristorante- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320-1015
Tripadvisor
#19. Park Street Kitchen & Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 Park Street Park St and 5th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Tripadvisor
#18. Bordenaro's Pizza & Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6108 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-5013
Tripadvisor
#17. Chuck's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3610 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-4155
Tripadvisor
#16. Paesano's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2804 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-2318
Tripadvisor
#15. F&O's - Felix and Oscar's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4050 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-1310
Tripadvisor
#14. Bianchi's Hilltop Lounge & Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2820 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-3068
Tripadvisor
#13. Aposto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 644 18th St, Des Moines, IA 50314-1043
Tripadvisor
#12. Sonny's Pizza Bistro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6594 NW 6th Dr, Des Moines, IA 50313-1136
Tripadvisor
#11. Spaghetti Works- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-2210
Tripadvisor
#10. Noah's Ark Restaurant & Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5234
Tripadvisor
#9. Gusto Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1905 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-3305
Tripadvisor
#8. Christophers- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2816 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310-4099
Tripadvisor
#7. Baratta's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2320 S Union St, Des Moines, IA 50315-1730
Tripadvisor
#6. Tumea & Sons Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 SE 1st St, Des Moines, IA 50315-1258
Tripadvisor
#5. Lucca- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-1910
Tripadvisor
#4. Tursi's Latin King Italian Dining- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-2594
Tripadvisor
#3. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6800 Fleur Dr Double Tree Hotel, Des Moines Airport, Des Moines, IA 50321-3127
Tripadvisor
#2. Simon's J Benjamin's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, IA 50322-6132
Tripadvisor
#1. Centro Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (981 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1003 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2805
