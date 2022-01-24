ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuUOk_0d3viscT00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qJfZ_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#22. Riccelli's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3803 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50320-1462
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfBnu_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#21. Basil Prosperi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: not available
- Address: 801 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-8000
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u69r5_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Scornovacca's Ristorante

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320-1015
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4kfl_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#19. Park Street Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 Park Street Park St and 5th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuQSO_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bordenaro's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6108 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-5013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG7g1_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Chuck's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3610 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-4155
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSFVK_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2804 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-2318
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UflKC_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#15. F&O's - Felix and Oscar's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4050 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-1310
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uLgt_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bianchi's Hilltop Lounge & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2820 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-3068
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uORmW_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#13. Aposto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 644 18th St, Des Moines, IA 50314-1043
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Jrq6_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#12. Sonny's Pizza Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6594 NW 6th Dr, Des Moines, IA 50313-1136
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKXtm_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Spaghetti Works

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-2210
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZSJL_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Noah's Ark Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5234
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoPfb_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Gusto Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1905 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-3305
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zgHF_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Christophers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2816 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310-4099
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfhDi_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Baratta's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2320 S Union St, Des Moines, IA 50315-1730
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8Xs0_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tumea & Sons Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 SE 1st St, Des Moines, IA 50315-1258
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDQeG_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lucca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-1910
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6Y35_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Tursi's Latin King Italian Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-2594
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2tFV_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#3. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6800 Fleur Dr Double Tree Hotel, Des Moines Airport, Des Moines, IA 50321-3127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1LD7_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Simon's J Benjamin's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, IA 50322-6132
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OUc7_0d3viscT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Centro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (981 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1003 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Des Moines, IA
Food & Drinks
Des Moines, IA
Restaurants
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Food#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Cuisine#Bistro#Food Drink#Steakhouse Price#Cafe Price#Ristorante Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy