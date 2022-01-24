Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#22. Riccelli's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#21. Basil Prosperi

Tripadvisor

#20. Scornovacca's Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#19. Park Street Kitchen & Bar

Tripadvisor

#18. Bordenaro's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3803 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50320-1462- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe- Price: not available- Address: 801 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-8000- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320-1015- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 435 Park Street Park St and 5th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6108 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-5013

Tripadvisor

#17. Chuck's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#16. Paesano's Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#15. F&O's - Felix and Oscar's

Tripadvisor

#14. Bianchi's Hilltop Lounge & Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#13. Aposto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3610 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-4155- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 2804 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-2318- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4050 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-1310- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2820 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-3068- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 644 18th St, Des Moines, IA 50314-1043

Tripadvisor

#12. Sonny's Pizza Bistro

Tripadvisor

#11. Spaghetti Works

Tripadvisor

#10. Noah's Ark Restaurant & Lounge

Tripadvisor

#9. Gusto Pizza

Tripadvisor

#8. Christophers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6594 NW 6th Dr, Des Moines, IA 50313-1136- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (244 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 310 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-2210- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2400 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5234- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1905 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-3305- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2816 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310-4099

Tripadvisor

#7. Baratta's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#6. Tumea & Sons Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#5. Lucca

Tripadvisor

#4. Tursi's Latin King Italian Dining

Tripadvisor

#3. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2320 S Union St, Des Moines, IA 50315-1730- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1501 SE 1st St, Des Moines, IA 50315-1258- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 420 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-1910- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2200 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-2594- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6800 Fleur Dr Double Tree Hotel, Des Moines Airport, Des Moines, IA 50321-3127

Tripadvisor

#2. Simon's J Benjamin's

Tripadvisor

#1. Centro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5800 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, IA 50322-6132- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (981 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1003 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2805