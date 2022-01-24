Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Palarmo's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2667 S Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Fazoli's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6110 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. UNO Pizzeria & Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. LaRosa's Pizza Centerville- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Franco's Ristorante Italian- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 824 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2218
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Dayton's Original Pizza Factory- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2789 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Piada Italian Street Food- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Deroma Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6254 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3859
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Flying Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Spaghetti Warehouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Roost Modern Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Troni's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Dewey's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0