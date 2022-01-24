ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cBxz_0d3virjk00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xApvQ_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#16. Palarmo's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2667 S Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3tP2_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#15. Fazoli's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6110 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlfPE_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#14. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNrPW_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#13. LaRosa's Pizza Centerville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boxtu_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#12. Franco's Ristorante Italian

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 824 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEiqB_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#11. Dayton's Original Pizza Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxwA6_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2789 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PU9a_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#9. Piada Italian Street Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCrHa_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#8. Deroma Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6254 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3859
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRQnX_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#7. Flying Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhEVZ_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#6. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvHJX_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#5. Spaghetti Warehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTVP4_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#4. Roost Modern Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLFWb_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#3. Troni's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxgfr_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#2. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTmcw_0d3virjk00
Tripadvisor

#1. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840
- Read more on Tripadvisor

CNN

CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
