Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#16. Palarmo's

#15. Fazoli's

#14. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

#13. LaRosa's Pizza Centerville

#12. Franco's Ristorante Italian

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2667 S Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-1504- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6110 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 824 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2218

#11. Dayton's Original Pizza Factory

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#9. Piada Italian Street Food

#8. Deroma Italian Restaurant

#7. Flying Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: not available- Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2789 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian- Price: $- Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6254 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3859- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

#6. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

#5. Spaghetti Warehouse

#4. Roost Modern Italian

#3. Troni's Italian Restaurant

#2. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119

#1. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840