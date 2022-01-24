ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04a8J1_0d3vipyI00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Montgomery on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiHCm_0d3vipyI00
Tripadvisor

#6. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2700 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUFm0_0d3vipyI00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fazoli's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7123 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYj7s_0d3vipyI00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Pizza Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 3848 Harrison Rd, Montgomery, AL 36109-4508
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277MIb_0d3vipyI00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tomatino's Pizza and Bake Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1036 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106-2145
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ueo4_0d3vipyI00
Tripadvisor

#2. Midtown Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2940I Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwrXL_0d3vipyI00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sa-za

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (635 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 Commerce St, Montgomery, AL 36104-2565
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Food & Drinks
Montgomery, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Montgomery, AL
Restaurants
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Fast Food#Food Drink#Garden Italian#Pizza And Bake Shop
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy