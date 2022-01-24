Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Montgomery on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#6. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2700 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
#5. Fazoli's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7123 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117
#4. The Pizza Place- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 3848 Harrison Rd, Montgomery, AL 36109-4508
#3. Tomatino's Pizza and Bake Shop- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1036 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106-2145
#2. Midtown Pizza Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2940I Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2608
#1. Sa-za- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (635 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 Commerce St, Montgomery, AL 36104-2565
