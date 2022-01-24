Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#12. Josephine's Pizza & Pastaria

#11. Gallagher's Pizza

#10. Pasquale's International Cafe

#9. Rosati's Pizza Of Green Bay

#8. Gallagher's Pizza - West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2560 Glendale Ave, Howard, WI 54313-6849- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 330 Reid St, De Pere, WI 54115-2131- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 305 Main Ave, De Pere, WI 54115-2202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 745 S Huron Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2655 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303

#7. Luigi's Italian Bistro

#6. Cranky Pat's Pizza

#5. Old Chicago

#4. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#3. Gallagher's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2733 Manitowoc Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-4901- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 709 Bellevue St, Green Bay, WI 54302-2401- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2495 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5201- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2819 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1927 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301-5200

#2. Sammy's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

#1. Angelina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2161 S Oneida St., Green Bay, WI 54304- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 117 N Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5009