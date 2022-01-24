ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYdw4_0d3vioKn00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8yeR_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#12. Josephine's Pizza & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2560 Glendale Ave, Howard, WI 54313-6849
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pgf4d_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#11. Gallagher's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 330 Reid St, De Pere, WI 54115-2131
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGqn3_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pasquale's International Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 Main Ave, De Pere, WI 54115-2202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmsOH_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#9. Rosati's Pizza Of Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 745 S Huron Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAUyk_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#8. Gallagher's Pizza - West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2655 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9Zxm_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#7. Luigi's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2733 Manitowoc Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-4901
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIrG8_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#6. Cranky Pat's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 709 Bellevue St, Green Bay, WI 54302-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YphSi_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#5. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2495 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5201
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz3MW_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#4. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2819 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kp7Uz_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#3. Gallagher's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1927 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301-5200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jr7ld_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sammy's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2161 S Oneida St., Green Bay, WI 54304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSLzA_0d3vioKn00
Tripadvisor

#1. Angelina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 117 N Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Green Bay, WI
City
De Pere, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#American Price
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy