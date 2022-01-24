ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Naples on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. La Pescheria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 474 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6526
#29. The Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8004 Trail Blvd Next to Longhorn Steakhouse, Naples, FL 34108-2526
#28. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4320 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3105
#27. Barbatella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (658 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1290 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102-7261
#26. Bar Tulia - 5th Avenue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 462 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Mino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 6th Ave S Suite 1, Naples, FL 34102-6759
#24. Terrazza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd The Ritz Carlton Naples, Naples, FL 34108-2371
#23. Aqua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (654 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 862 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6606
#22. Bellini Italian Restaurant And Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2331 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4404
#21. Vergina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,674 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Dorona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2110 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4807
#19. Brunina's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6725
#18. Joey D's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2356 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110-1445
#17. Trattoria Mangia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4025 Santa Barbara Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-8810
#16. Parmesan Pete's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7935 Airport Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34109-1732
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,085 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9110 Strada Pl, Naples, FL 34108-2396
#14. Campiello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,714 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1177 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102-7056
#13. Pazzo! Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (958 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 853 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6605
#12. Sophia's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (874 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3545 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109-3830
#11. Caffe Milano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6629
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. The Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 875 Vanderbilt Beach Rd In the Pavilion Shopping Center, Naples, FL 34108-8710
#9. Molto Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 368 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6524
#8. Alberto's on Fifth Fine Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 868 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6630
#7. Rosedale Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 Pine Ridge Rd #105, Naples, FL 34109-2115
#6. BiCE

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6547
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Cosmos Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 536 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-5601
#4. Osteria Tulia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 466 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6526
#3. La Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 878 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6606
#2. Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,028 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1585 Pine Ridge Rd Mission Square Plaza, Naples, FL 34109-2102
#1. Caffe dell'Amore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 Gulf Shore Blvd N Ste 154 Suite #154, Naples, FL 34102-4971
- Read more on Tripadvisor

