Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#12. Giovanni's Pizza & Calzone

#11. La Bella Pizza Amarillo

#10. La Bella Pizza on Olsen

#9. Vinces Italian Pizza & Rtssr

#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: not available- Address: 4715 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109-5949- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7230 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109-7460- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3801 Olsen Blvd # TX Unit 9, Amarillo, TX 79109- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2413 S Western St Unit C, Amarillo, TX 79109-1553- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4121 West I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109

#7. Palio's Pizza Cafe

#6. Pescaraz Italian Restaurant

#5. Eddie's Napoli's V LLC

#4. 575 Pizzeria

#3. Macaroni Joes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3562 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6682- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3415 S. Bell St., Amarillo, TX 79109- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 700 S Taylor St, Amarillo, TX 79101-2431- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2803 Civic Cir, Amarillo, TX 79109-1618- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1619 S. Kentucky, Amarillo, TX 79102, Amarillo, TX 79102

#2. 575 Pizzeria

#1. Fire Slice Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7710 Hillside Rd # 700, Amarillo, TX 79119-8366- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7306 SW 34th, Space 10 We are in the alley behind the Summit Shopping Center, Amarillo, TX 79121