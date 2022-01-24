ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzHFd_0d3vigGz00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country's rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of "The Boot." Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XyKB_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#12. Giovanni's Pizza & Calzone

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 4715 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109-5949
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QAdi_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#11. La Bella Pizza Amarillo

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7230 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109-7460
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48agxd_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#10. La Bella Pizza on Olsen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Olsen Blvd # TX Unit 9, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5Y0J_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#9. Vinces Italian Pizza & Rtssr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2413 S Western St Unit C, Amarillo, TX 79109-1553
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNjAD_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4121 West I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMDPq_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#7. Palio's Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3562 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6682
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sHSd_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pescaraz Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3415 S. Bell St., Amarillo, TX 79109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYzpI_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#5. Eddie's Napoli's V LLC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 S Taylor St, Amarillo, TX 79101-2431
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dCLg_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#4. 575 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2803 Civic Cir, Amarillo, TX 79109-1618
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQpKd_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#3. Macaroni Joes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1619 S. Kentucky, Amarillo, TX 79102, Amarillo, TX 79102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zmbm_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#2. 575 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7710 Hillside Rd # 700, Amarillo, TX 79119-8366
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9dmo_0d3vigGz00
Tripadvisor

#1. Fire Slice Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7306 SW 34th, Space 10 We are in the alley behind the Summit Shopping Center, Amarillo, TX 79121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

