Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#12. Giovanni's Pizza & Calzone- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 4715 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109-5949
#11. La Bella Pizza Amarillo- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7230 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109-7460
#10. La Bella Pizza on Olsen- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Olsen Blvd # TX Unit 9, Amarillo, TX 79109
#9. Vinces Italian Pizza & Rtssr- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2413 S Western St Unit C, Amarillo, TX 79109-1553
#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4121 West I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109
#7. Palio's Pizza Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3562 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6682
#6. Pescaraz Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3415 S. Bell St., Amarillo, TX 79109
#5. Eddie's Napoli's V LLC- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 S Taylor St, Amarillo, TX 79101-2431
#4. 575 Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2803 Civic Cir, Amarillo, TX 79109-1618
#3. Macaroni Joes- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1619 S. Kentucky, Amarillo, TX 79102, Amarillo, TX 79102
#2. 575 Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7710 Hillside Rd # 700, Amarillo, TX 79119-8366
#1. Fire Slice Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7306 SW 34th, Space 10 We are in the alley behind the Summit Shopping Center, Amarillo, TX 79121
