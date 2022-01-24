ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldm1l_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#30. Orso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 322 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036-3801
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV0jH_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#29. Il Tinello Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 16 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-3872
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAn13_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#28. Emporio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 231 Mott St, New York City, NY 10012-5711
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kH9D_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#27. Aurora SoHo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Broome St, New York City, NY 10013-1695
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdjdY_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#26. Da Andrea Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 W 13th St, New York City, NY 10011-7924
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42k5Sv_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#25. Basso56

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 234 W 56th St Between 8th Avenue & Broadway, New York City, NY 10019-4302
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10w2Rx_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#24. Il Corso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (976 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 54 W 55th St, New York City, NY 10019-5309
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4By8Zy_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#23. Keste Pizza & Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,055 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 271 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4102
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tabo_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#22. IL Melograno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-5341
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H77kR_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#21. Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 147 W 43rd St, New York City, NY 10036-6575
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1UD3_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#20. San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-3502
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYBYq_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#19. Rafele

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 29 7th Ave S, New York City, NY 10014-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4oV7_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#18. Via Della Pace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (970 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 48 E 7th St, New York City, NY 10003-8437
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCDe1_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#17. Rubirosa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Mulberry St, New York City, NY 10012-4157
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoeTu_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#16. Patzeria Family & Friends

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 W. 48th Street, New York City, NY 10036-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yviQM_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#15. L'Artusi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 228 W 10th St, New York City, NY 10014-6405
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3km92d_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#14. NY Pizza Suprema

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 413 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10001-1804
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HLHW_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#13. Il Punto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 9th Ave Corner of W 38th Street, New York City, NY 10018-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MfPm_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#12. B Side Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6403
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDNZG_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#11. Numero 28 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 Carmine St, New York City, NY 10014-4437
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBD0j_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ora Di Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 W 59 Th Street, New York City, NY 10019
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8pJ1_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#9. Song E Napule

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2561
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPGwg_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#8. Patsy's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,924 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-4306
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD55J_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#7. Scalini Fedeli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 165 Duane St, New York City, NY 10013-3332
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EK5Ip_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#6. Norma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 438 3rd Ave At 30th St, New York City, NY 10016-6040
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q07KQ_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#5. San Carlo Osteria Piemonte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 90 Thompson St Btw Spring St & Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3744
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIMWQ_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#4. Olio e Piu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Greenwich Ave, New York City, NY 10014
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiWMH_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#3. Piccola Cucina Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 196 Spring St Soho, New York City, NY 10012-3621
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SMCA_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bleecker Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KFb9_0d3vieVX00
Tripadvisor

#1. Piccola Cucina Estiatorio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 75 Thompson St, New York City, NY 10012-4345
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

