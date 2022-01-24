Highest-rated Italian restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. Orso- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 322 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036-3801
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Il Tinello Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 16 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-3872
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Emporio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 231 Mott St, New York City, NY 10012-5711
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Aurora SoHo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Broome St, New York City, NY 10013-1695
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Da Andrea Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 W 13th St, New York City, NY 10011-7924
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Basso56- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 234 W 56th St Between 8th Avenue & Broadway, New York City, NY 10019-4302
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Il Corso- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (976 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 54 W 55th St, New York City, NY 10019-5309
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Keste Pizza & Vino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,055 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 271 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4102
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. IL Melograno- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-5341
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 147 W 43rd St, New York City, NY 10036-6575
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-3502
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Rafele- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 29 7th Ave S, New York City, NY 10014-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Via Della Pace- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (970 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 48 E 7th St, New York City, NY 10003-8437
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Rubirosa- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Mulberry St, New York City, NY 10012-4157
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Patzeria Family & Friends- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 W. 48th Street, New York City, NY 10036-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. L'Artusi- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 228 W 10th St, New York City, NY 10014-6405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. NY Pizza Suprema- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 413 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10001-1804
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Il Punto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 9th Ave Corner of W 38th Street, New York City, NY 10018-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. B Side Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6403
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Numero 28 Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 Carmine St, New York City, NY 10014-4437
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Ora Di Pasta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 W 59 Th Street, New York City, NY 10019
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Song E Napule- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2561
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Patsy's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,924 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-4306
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Scalini Fedeli- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 165 Duane St, New York City, NY 10013-3332
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Norma- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 438 3rd Ave At 30th St, New York City, NY 10016-6040
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. San Carlo Osteria Piemonte- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 90 Thompson St Btw Spring St & Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3744
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Olio e Piu- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Greenwich Ave, New York City, NY 10014
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Piccola Cucina Osteria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 196 Spring St Soho, New York City, NY 10012-3621
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Bleecker Street Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Piccola Cucina Estiatorio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 75 Thompson St, New York City, NY 10012-4345
- Read more on Tripadvisor
