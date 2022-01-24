Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Orso

Tripadvisor

#29. Il Tinello Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#28. Emporio

Tripadvisor

#27. Aurora SoHo

Tripadvisor

#26. Da Andrea Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 322 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036-3801- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 16 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-3872- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 231 Mott St, New York City, NY 10012-5711- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 510 Broome St, New York City, NY 10013-1695- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 35 W 13th St, New York City, NY 10011-7924

Tripadvisor

#25. Basso56

Tripadvisor

#24. Il Corso

Tripadvisor

#23. Keste Pizza & Vino

Tripadvisor

#22. IL Melograno

Tripadvisor

#21. Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,251 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 234 W 56th St Between 8th Avenue & Broadway, New York City, NY 10019-4302- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (976 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 54 W 55th St, New York City, NY 10019-5309- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,055 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 271 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4102- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 501 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-5341- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,335 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 147 W 43rd St, New York City, NY 10036-6575

Tripadvisor

#20. San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar

Tripadvisor

#19. Rafele

Tripadvisor

#18. Via Della Pace

Tripadvisor

#17. Rubirosa

Tripadvisor

#16. Patzeria Family & Friends

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1739 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-3502- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,239 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 29 7th Ave S, New York City, NY 10014-3938- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (970 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 48 E 7th St, New York City, NY 10003-8437- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,275 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 235 Mulberry St, New York City, NY 10012-4157- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,625 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 311 W. 48th Street, New York City, NY 10036-1300

Tripadvisor

#15. L'Artusi

Tripadvisor

#14. NY Pizza Suprema

Tripadvisor

#13. Il Punto

Tripadvisor

#12. B Side Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#11. Numero 28 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$$$- Address: 228 W 10th St, New York City, NY 10014-6405- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,291 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 413 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10001-1804- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,521 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 507 9th Ave Corner of W 38th Street, New York City, NY 10018-2802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 370 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 28 Carmine St, New York City, NY 10014-4437

Tripadvisor

#10. Ora Di Pasta

Tripadvisor

#9. Song E Napule

Tripadvisor

#8. Patsy's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#7. Scalini Fedeli

Tripadvisor

#6. Norma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 W 59 Th Street, New York City, NY 10019- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 146 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2561- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,924 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 236 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-4306- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 165 Duane St, New York City, NY 10013-3332- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 438 3rd Ave At 30th St, New York City, NY 10016-6040

Tripadvisor

#5. San Carlo Osteria Piemonte

Tripadvisor

#4. Olio e Piu

Tripadvisor

#3. Piccola Cucina Osteria

Tripadvisor

#2. Bleecker Street Pizza

Tripadvisor

#1. Piccola Cucina Estiatorio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 90 Thompson St Btw Spring St & Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3744- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3 Greenwich Ave, New York City, NY 10014- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,578 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 196 Spring St Soho, New York City, NY 10012-3621- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,543 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 75 Thompson St, New York City, NY 10012-4345

