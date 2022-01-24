ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceQuv_0d3vibrM00
alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkVOK_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#23. Alfano's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1389 Walker Village Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534-2289
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZZik_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#22. Flo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4494 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-1616
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCcaV_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Local Epicurean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4215
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaLMH_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#20. Russo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-6708
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU2pd_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#19. Carlo's Pizza Connection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3052 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-1150
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVNln_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#18. Fred's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3619 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNJ9w_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#17. Florentine Pizzeria Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4261 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3638
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3THY_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#16. Salvatore's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 654 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5175
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbJkv_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#15. Peppinos Sports Grille & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1515 Eastport Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-7885
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLood_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#14. Field & Fire Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 820 Monroe Ave NW Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-1442
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TO2A_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#13. Peppino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4115
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLLaP_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#12. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3030 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544-8213
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407JCB_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#11. Andrea's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2014 Boston St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-4162
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODwfU_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#10. Vitale's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 834 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-1139
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNn9d_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#9. Big Bob's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 661 Croswell Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-3003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz9LM_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#8. Olive Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3883 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1803
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7lu5_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#7. Palio - Grand Rapids

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 545 Michigan St NE Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApKi1_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#6. Uccello's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2630 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-5912
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQjfp_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#5. Osteria Rossa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 Monroe Center St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-3208
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvNky_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#4. Big O' Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Ottawa Ave NW Ste 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1miG_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pietro's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2780 Birchcrest Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-5477
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPPvg_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#2. Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2869 Knapp St NE Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-5809
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXQRH_0d3vibrM00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bistro Bella Vita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 44 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4083
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Eastport, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Boston Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Restaurant#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Division Ave S
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy