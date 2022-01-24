Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#23. Alfano's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1389 Walker Village Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534-2289
#22. Flo's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4494 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-1616
#21. The Local Epicurean- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4215
#20. Russo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-6708
#19. Carlo's Pizza Connection- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3052 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-1150
#18. Fred's Pizza & Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3619 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-2401
#17. Florentine Pizzeria Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4261 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3638
#16. Salvatore's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 654 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5175
#15. Peppinos Sports Grille & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1515 Eastport Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-7885
#14. Field & Fire Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 820 Monroe Ave NW Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-1442
#13. Peppino's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4115
#12. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3030 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544-8213
#11. Andrea's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2014 Boston St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-4162
#10. Vitale's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 834 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-1139
#9. Big Bob's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 661 Croswell Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-3003
#8. Olive Garden- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3883 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1803
#7. Palio - Grand Rapids- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 545 Michigan St NE Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
#6. Uccello's Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2630 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-5912
#5. Osteria Rossa- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 Monroe Center St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-3208
#4. Big O' Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Ottawa Ave NW Ste 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6205
#3. Pietro's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2780 Birchcrest Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-5477
#2. Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2869 Knapp St NE Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-5809
#1. Bistro Bella Vita- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 44 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4083
