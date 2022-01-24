Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Norfolk on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#15. Pizza Chef

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#13. Sal's Famous Pizza

#12. Andrea's La Bella in Ghent

#11. Franco's By The Bay

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1007 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503-3919- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5920 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23502- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1207 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2231- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 738 W 22nd St Suite 7, Norfolk, VA 23517-1983- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 169 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503-1502

#10. Del Vecchios

#9. Regino's Italian Restaurant

#8. Franco's Italian Restaurant

#7. Fellini's

#6. Ynot Italian - Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1080 West 47 Street, Norfolk, VA 23508-1901- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3816 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518-3432- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6200 N Military Hwy Ste A, Norfolk, VA 23518-5400- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3910 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2627- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1517 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1707

#5. Leone's Italian

#4. Granby Street Pizza

#3. Razzo

#2. Luce

#1. Varia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 455 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1913- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 235 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3248 E Ocean View Ave no longer in business, new location on Hampton Blvd scheduled to open Feb 2020, Norfolk, VA 23518-1315- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fusion- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 245 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1813- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (673 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 East Main Street 2nd Floor, Norfolk, VA 23510

