Norfolk, VA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sfrt_0d3viZ2m00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Norfolk on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tpro_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#15. Pizza Chef

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1007 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503-3919
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYX3q_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5920 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23502
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mX3t_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sal's Famous Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2231
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnGX1_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#12. Andrea's La Bella in Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 738 W 22nd St Suite 7, Norfolk, VA 23517-1983
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qo0Ug_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#11. Franco's By The Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 169 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDZkb_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#10. Del Vecchios

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1080 West 47 Street, Norfolk, VA 23508-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlyVl_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#9. Regino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3816 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518-3432
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHe3H_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#8. Franco's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 N Military Hwy Ste A, Norfolk, VA 23518-5400
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPSnT_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#7. Fellini's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3910 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2627
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFy6w_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ynot Italian - Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1517 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1xdg_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#5. Leone's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 455 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1913
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQLBX_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#4. Granby Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdNlH_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#3. Razzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3248 E Ocean View Ave no longer in business, new location on Hampton Blvd scheduled to open Feb 2020, Norfolk, VA 23518-1315
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhrfN_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#2. Luce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 245 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1813
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsNld_0d3viZ2m00
Tripadvisor

#1. Varia

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (673 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 East Main Street 2nd Floor, Norfolk, VA 23510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

