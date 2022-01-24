ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhpGO_0d3viYA300
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqlMt_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#30. Luigi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nO3yL_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#29. Vinoteca Poscol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 608 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3916
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kng6R_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#28. Star Pizza 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWVlB_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#27. Fratelli's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1330 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055-4903
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laTZ2_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#26. Da Marco Cucina E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3736
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIWwQ_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#25. Giacomo's Cibo e Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3215 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xADdn_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#24. The Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1608 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007-3461
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypgwm_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#23. Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd Ste. 140, Houston, TX 77057-4559
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVjL5_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#22. Paulie's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1834 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1625
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyYAS_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#21. Tony's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3755 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046-3703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24se9I_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#20. Grotto Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 Avenida de las Americas Suite A, Houston, TX 77010
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmDLW_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#19. ROMA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2347 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-2641
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cd8o_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#18. Perbacco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 Milam St Theater District, Houston, TX 77002-2806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNqNC_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#17. D'Amico's Italian Market Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5510 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-3245
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ef7Zx_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#16. Arturo Boada Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6510 Del Monte Dr, Houston, TX 77057-3802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhKSF_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#15. Carrabba's - The Original on Voss

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1399 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057-1023
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvn2Z_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#14. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12808 Queensbury Lane Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KuPdO_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#13. Antica Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1511
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wgk7q_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#12. Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTdFz_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#11. Frenchie's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1041 Nasa Pkwy # 1, Houston, TX 77058-3308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O77Ac_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#10. Coltivare Pizza & Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WngaC_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#9. Piola Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ug4Bp_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#8. Sorrento Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 415 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3047
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIuCY_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#7. Damian's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3011 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GCUi_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#6. Prego Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 Amherst St, Houston, TX 77005-3238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRtCn_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#5. Carrabba's - The Original on Kirby

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3115 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098-2152
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qrkY_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (571 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2019 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVHDG_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#3. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ai2Zk_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#2. Grotto Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4715 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77027
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tLvc_0d3viYA300
Tripadvisor

#1. La Griglia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2002 West Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

