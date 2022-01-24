Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Luigi's Pizzeria

#29. Vinoteca Poscol

#28. Star Pizza 2

#27. Fratelli's Ristorante

#26. Da Marco Cucina E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 608 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3916- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1330 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055-4903- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$$$- Address: 1520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3736

#25. Giacomo's Cibo e Vino

#24. The Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe

#23. Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & bar

#22. Paulie's Restaurant

#21. Tony's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3215 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1608 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007-3461- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd Ste. 140, Houston, TX 77057-4559- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1834 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1625- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 3755 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046-3703

#20. Grotto Downtown

#19. ROMA

#18. Perbacco

#17. D'Amico's Italian Market Cafe

#16. Arturo Boada Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1001 Avenida de las Americas Suite A, Houston, TX 77010- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2347 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-2641- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 700 Milam St Theater District, Houston, TX 77002-2806- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5510 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-3245- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 6510 Del Monte Dr, Houston, TX 77057-3802

#15. Carrabba's - The Original on Voss

#14. Brio Italian Grille

#13. Antica Osteria

#12. Star Pizza

#11. Frenchie's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1399 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057-1023- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12808 Queensbury Lane Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2311 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1511- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1041 Nasa Pkwy # 1, Houston, TX 77058-3308

#10. Coltivare Pizza & Garden

#9. Piola Midtown

#8. Sorrento Ristorante Italiano

#7. Damian's Cucina Italiana

#6. Prego Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 415 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3047- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 3011 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2520 Amherst St, Houston, TX 77005-3238

#5. Carrabba's - The Original on Kirby

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

#3. North Italia

#2. Grotto Ristorante

#1. La Griglia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3115 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098-2152- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (571 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2019 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4715 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77027- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, International- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2002 West Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

