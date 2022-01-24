ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhEJR_0d3viXHK00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjOo8_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#30. BiCE Orlando

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (675 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MK2Zn_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#29. Christinis Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Boulevard Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTziH_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Xtreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iO6fw_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8702 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juGMd_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#26. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WG84I_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#25. Siro Urban Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (655 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821-6358
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gm17G_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#24. Adriatico Trattoria Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2417 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-5303
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lz2yb_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#23. Vivo Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,880 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyyuB_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#22. Sal's Market Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2sy5_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#21. Fiorenzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj99x_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#20. Vincenzo Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (592 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Suite 112, Orlando, FL 32819-9365
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAwlC_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#19. Olive Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1555 Sand Lake Rd Skyview Plaza, Orlando, FL 32809-7080
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJXW0_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#18. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4101 Conroy Rd Mall Of Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2407
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0Wbo_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#17. Prato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5xB1_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#16. Enzo's Hideaway Tunnel Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sicilian, Southern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1560 E Buena Vista Dr Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830-8431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mp2Tn_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort, Orlando, FL 32836-4012
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UQMF_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#14. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QXHx_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#13. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (957 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7300 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32818-6745
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8i3i_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#12. Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,750 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6115 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821-8082
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Fvc_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#11. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9101 International Dr Ste 2400 # 5 Pointe Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-8120
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuOGH_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#10. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yr53q_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mama Della's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (832 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LfJQ_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8984 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9321
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFTTg_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#7. ANTONIO'S Maitland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751-5611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKhWn_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#6. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (979 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwIWn_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#5. Vito's Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,748 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNnY5_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fresco Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7721 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5221
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UB8iA_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Luce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,041 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVEnk_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#2. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVVLT_0d3viXHK00
Tripadvisor

#1. Chatham's Place

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32819-7216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Maitland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Asian#Bice Orlando Rating#Tuscan#European#Pizza Xtreme Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy