Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. BiCE Orlando- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (675 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
#29. Christinis Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Boulevard Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, Orlando, FL 32819
#28. Pizza Xtreme- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952
#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8702 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821
#26. Brio Italian Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
#25. Siro Urban Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (655 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821-6358
#24. Adriatico Trattoria Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2417 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-5303
#23. Vivo Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,880 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#22. Sal's Market Deli- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
#21. Fiorenzo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8104
#20. Vincenzo Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (592 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Suite 112, Orlando, FL 32819-9365
#19. Olive Garden- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1555 Sand Lake Rd Skyview Plaza, Orlando, FL 32809-7080
#18. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4101 Conroy Rd Mall Of Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2407
#17. Prato- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813
#16. Enzo's Hideaway Tunnel Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sicilian, Southern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1560 E Buena Vista Dr Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830-8431
#15. Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort, Orlando, FL 32836-4012
#14. Flippers Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
#13. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (957 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7300 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32818-6745
#12. Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,750 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6115 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821-8082
#11. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9101 International Dr Ste 2400 # 5 Pointe Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-8120
#10. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
#9. Mama Della's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (832 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8984 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9321
#7. ANTONIO'S Maitland- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751-5611
#6. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (979 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
#5. Vito's Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,748 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
#4. Fresco Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7721 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5221
#3. La Luce- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,041 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821
#2. NYPD Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316
#1. Chatham's Place- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32819-7216
