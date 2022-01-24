Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. BiCE Orlando

Tripadvisor

#29. Christinis Ristorante Italiano

Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Xtreme

Tripadvisor

#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#26. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (675 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-7880- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$$$- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Boulevard Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, Orlando, FL 32819- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8702 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-2400

Tripadvisor

#25. Siro Urban Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#24. Adriatico Trattoria Italiana

Tripadvisor

#23. Vivo Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#22. Sal's Market Deli

Tripadvisor

#21. Fiorenzo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (655 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821-6358- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2417 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-5303- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,880 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7640- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (490 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8104

Tripadvisor

#20. Vincenzo Cucina Italiana

Tripadvisor

#19. Olive Garden

Tripadvisor

#18. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#17. Prato

Tripadvisor

#16. Enzo's Hideaway Tunnel Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (592 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8255 International Dr Suite 112, Orlando, FL 32819-9365- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1555 Sand Lake Rd Skyview Plaza, Orlando, FL 32809-7080- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4101 Conroy Rd Mall Of Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2407- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Sicilian, Southern-Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1560 E Buena Vista Dr Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830-8431

Tripadvisor

#15. Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando

Tripadvisor

#14. Flippers Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#13. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#12. Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#11. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort, Orlando, FL 32836-4012- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (957 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7300 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32818-6745- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,750 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6115 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821-8082- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9101 International Dr Ste 2400 # 5 Pointe Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-8120

Tripadvisor

#10. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Tripadvisor

#9. Mama Della's

Tripadvisor

#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#7. ANTONIO'S Maitland

Tripadvisor

#6. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (832 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7880- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,322 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8984 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9321- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 611 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751-5611- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (979 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716

Tripadvisor

#5. Vito's Chop House

Tripadvisor

#4. Fresco Cucina Italiana

Tripadvisor

#3. La Luce

Tripadvisor

#2. NYPD Pizza

Tripadvisor

#1. Chatham's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,748 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7721 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5221- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,041 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$$$- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (803 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, French- Price: $$$$- Address: 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32819-7216

