Tampa, FL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZnDi_0d3viVVs00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5Yhi_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#30. Tampiz

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-1929
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrnLr_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#29. Taste of New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 17503 Preserve Walk Ln Ste C, Tampa, FL 33647-3254
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KI1Vb_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#28. Gio's Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3621 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-2783
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPHYs_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#27. Trattoria Pasquale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3671 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-8235
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzznO_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#26. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7106
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7kk9_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#25. Sally O'Neal's Pizza Hotline

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3124
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZz9b_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#24. Caffe Paradiso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4205 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-1900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NA3St_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#23. Gino's Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10006 N Armenia Ave 11511 Glenmont Dr, Tampa, FL 33612-7302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffJwz_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#22. Oggi Italian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3729
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVv62_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#21. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5816
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pELv_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#20. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13020 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2808
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCXrp_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#19. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXLVe_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#18. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1802 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGZbp_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#17. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612-8729
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zqeW_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#16. Frammi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17631 Bruce B Downs Blvd Suite E, Tampa, FL 33647-3223
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uc6V0_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#15. New York New York Pizza - Ybor City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1512 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3704
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6ogu_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#14. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 253 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns8qg_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#13. Tampa Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 N Ashley Dr Suite C, Tampa, FL 33602-4356
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qv9kx_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#12. Cena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 112W, Tampa, FL 33602-3580
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1uYW_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#11. Iavarone's Italian Grill and Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3617 W Humphrey St, Tampa, FL 33614-1628
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcauG_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#10. Timpano Italian Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1610 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2555
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23re1j_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#9. Donatello Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPzU4_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#8. Due Amici

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7th Street Ibor City, Tampa, FL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwjjc_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#7. Osteria Natalina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3215 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-8239
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeeKE_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bernini Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (502 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1702 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3806
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1xKG_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 514 N Franklin St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33602-4801
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpVqw_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (900 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 Westshore Plaza Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAK20_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHZAq_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#2. La Terrazza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (595 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1727 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1yPt_0d3viVVs00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vino E Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3603 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2607
