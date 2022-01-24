Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Tampiz

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 113 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-1929

#29. Taste of New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 17503 Preserve Walk Ln Ste C, Tampa, FL 33647-3254

#28. Gio's Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3621 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-2783

#27. Trattoria Pasquale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3671 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-8235

#26. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3200 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7106

#25. Sally O'Neal's Pizza Hotline

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1319 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3124

#24. Caffe Paradiso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4205 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-1900

#23. Gino's Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10006 N Armenia Ave 11511 Glenmont Dr, Tampa, FL 33612-7302

#22. Oggi Italian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 236 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3729

#21. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1901 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5816

#20. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13020 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2808

#19. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

#18. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1802 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

#17. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2801 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612-8729

#16. Frammi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17631 Bruce B Downs Blvd Suite E, Tampa, FL 33647-3223

#15. New York New York Pizza - Ybor City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1512 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3704

#14. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 253 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#13. Tampa Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 777 N Ashley Dr Suite C, Tampa, FL 33602-4356

#12. Cena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 112W, Tampa, FL 33602-3580

#11. Iavarone's Italian Grill and Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3617 W Humphrey St, Tampa, FL 33614-1628

#10. Timpano Italian Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1610 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2555

#9. Donatello Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237

#8. Due Amici

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7th Street Ibor City, Tampa, FL

#7. Osteria Natalina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3215 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-8239

#6. Bernini Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (502 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1702 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3806

#5. Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 514 N Franklin St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33602-4801

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (900 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 203 Westshore Plaza Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#3. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176

#2. La Terrazza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (595 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1727 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3805

#1. Vino E Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3603 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2607

