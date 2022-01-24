ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6ZkM_0d3viUd900
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Little Rock on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJGSE_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#16. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10715 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcLSy_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#15. Grady's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10901 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gzjep_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#14. Grady's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 W 12th St Suite C, Little Rock, AR 72204-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql0cf_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#13. U.S. Pizza Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9300 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-6204
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS1kA_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#12. Salut! Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72207-5242
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Va488_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#11. Milano's Italian Grill - Little Rock

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6100 Stones Road, Little Rock, AR 72223
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOe2b_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#10. 109 & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1505
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBPjC_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#9. Graffiti's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7811 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-3300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxESi_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#8. Cafe Prego

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5510 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4615
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liwFC_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#7. U.S. Pizza Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5524 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om4qe_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#6. Damgoode Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3872
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALdJ0_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#5. American Pie Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10912 Colonel Glenn Rd Ste 7000, Little Rock, AR 72204-8010
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAka2_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#4. US Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2710 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3862
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdbPE_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#3. Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1318 Main St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72202-5034
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176tbJ_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#2. Iriana's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 201 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLRXD_0d3viUd900
Tripadvisor

#1. Bruno's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

