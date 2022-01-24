Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Little Rock on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#16. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#15. Grady's Pizza & Subs

#14. Grady's Pizza

#13. U.S. Pizza Co.

#12. Salut! Bistro

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10715 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10901 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4114- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6801 W 12th St Suite C, Little Rock, AR 72204-2401- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9300 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-6204- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1501 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72207-5242

#11. Milano's Italian Grill - Little Rock

#10. 109 & Company

#9. Graffiti's Italian Restaurant

#8. Cafe Prego

#7. U.S. Pizza Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6100 Stones Road, Little Rock, AR 72223- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 109 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1505- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7811 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-3300- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5510 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4615- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5524 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4615

#6. Damgoode Pies

#5. American Pie Pizza

#4. US Pizza Co

#3. Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

#2. Iriana's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3872- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10912 Colonel Glenn Rd Ste 7000, Little Rock, AR 72204-8010- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2710 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3862- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1318 Main St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72202-5034- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 201 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1627

#1. Bruno's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1153