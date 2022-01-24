Highest-rated Italian restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in El Paso on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#22. Romano's Macaroni Grill- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11885 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936-7409
#21. Como's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4030 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-1510
#20. Italian Kitchen West- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 Thorn Ave, El Paso, TX 79912-1333
#19. Monteleone's Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3023 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79903-4116
#18. Pasta Avanti- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8001 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79932-1670
#17. Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2923 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903-2419
#16. Olive Garden- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8401 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925-5668
#15. Carino's Italian Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 675 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-5113
#14. Forma Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7130 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-3651
#13. House of Pizza Downtown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 208 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79901-1322
#12. Ardovino's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1879 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936-7912
#11. Johnny Carino's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Airway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-3655
#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 740 Sunland Park Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1870 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936
#8. House of Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2016 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930-3236
#7. Buon Giorno Caffe- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 4727 Hondo Pass Dr Ste F, El Paso, TX 79904-1483
#6. Ardovino's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 Cincinnati Ave, El Paso, TX 79902-3124
#5. Cafe Italia- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6705 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4403
#4. Ardovino's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11100 Sean Haggerty Dr, El Paso, TX 79934-3304
#3. Mi Piaci Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5411 N Mesa St Ste 1, El Paso, TX 79912-5438
#2. Ardovino's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 N Resler Dr Ste M, El Paso, TX 79912-1784
#1. Grimaldi's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1200, El Paso, TX 79925-6537
