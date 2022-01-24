Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1844 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1421
#29. Revolve Pizza Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 W Memorial Rd Ste 10, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2048
#28. Pizza 9- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1707
#27. Portofino's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73127-6415
#26. Victoria's The Pasta Shop- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-7037
#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2639 W Memorial, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
#24. Joey's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2412
#23. Johnny Carino's Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2905 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7019
#22. Eagle One Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 11613 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5802
#21. Hideaway Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2020
#20. Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2824 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2549
#19. Parlor- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 NE 6th St Automobile Alley, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-1801
#18. Bellini's Ristorante & Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6305 Waterford Blvd Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
#17. Falcone's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3424
#16. Flip's Wine Bar & Trattoria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5801 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1215
#15. Pepperoni Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 NW Expressway Penn Square Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
#14. The Wedge - Downtown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 NE 1st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4032
#13. Zio's Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1721
#12. Gabriella's Italian Grill & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1226 NE 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-7806
#11. Upper Crust- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5860 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1212
#10. The Wedge- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4709 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5247
#9. Cafe 7- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 14101 N May Ave Ste 117, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5071
#8. Stella Modern Italian Cuisine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722
#7. Vito's Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7628 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3203
#6. Hideaway Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6616 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-7326
#5. The Hall's Pizza Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1004 N Hudson Ave Suite 106, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2602
#4. Patrono- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-1814
#3. Pizzeria Gusto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2415 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1513
#2. Empire Slice House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1734 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-2066
#1. Hideaway Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5810
