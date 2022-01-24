ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6K8f_0d3viPDW00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQKpp_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#30. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1844 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1421
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Gzh_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#29. Revolve Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 W Memorial Rd Ste 10, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2048
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZJny_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza 9

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1707
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FV7kg_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#27. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73127-6415
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gESHO_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#26. Victoria's The Pasta Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-7037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKAmM_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2639 W Memorial, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0bpW_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#24. Joey's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtaSP_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#23. Johnny Carino's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2905 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7019
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWTrM_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#22. Eagle One Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 11613 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCCmi_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#21. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsBIb_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2824 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2549
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8sru_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#19. Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 NE 6th St Automobile Alley, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rm6Ow_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bellini's Ristorante & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6305 Waterford Blvd Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmI0F_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#17. Falcone's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3424
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hY6Ku_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#16. Flip's Wine Bar & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5801 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnYzT_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#15. Pepperoni Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 NW Expressway Penn Square Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVDOn_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Wedge - Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 NE 1st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4032
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFZ53_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#13. Zio's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1721
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWkRn_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#12. Gabriella's Italian Grill & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1226 NE 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-7806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIlOI_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#11. Upper Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5860 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzoYj_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Wedge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4709 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5247
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQ4CO_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#9. Cafe 7

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 14101 N May Ave Ste 117, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5071
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WNi7_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#8. Stella Modern Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFM83_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#7. Vito's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7628 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6616 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-7326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22F7lW_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Hall's Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1004 N Hudson Ave Suite 106, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2602
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1iiS_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#4. Patrono

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-1814
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7sgw_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pizzeria Gusto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2415 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1513
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDy7q_0d3viPDW00
Tripadvisor

#2. Empire Slice House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1734 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-2066
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

