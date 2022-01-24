Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#29. Revolve Pizza Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza 9

Tripadvisor

#27. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#26. Victoria's The Pasta Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1844 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1421- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5500 W Memorial Rd Ste 10, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2048- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1309 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1707- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4700 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73127-6415- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3000 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-7037

Tripadvisor

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#24. Joey's Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#23. Johnny Carino's Italian

Tripadvisor

#22. Eagle One Pizza

Tripadvisor

#21. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2639 W Memorial, Oklahoma City, OK 73134- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 700 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2412- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2905 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7019- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 11613 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5802- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2020

Tripadvisor

#20. Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine

Tripadvisor

#19. Parlor

Tripadvisor

#18. Bellini's Ristorante & Grill

Tripadvisor

#17. Falcone's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#16. Flip's Wine Bar & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 2824 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2549- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11 NE 6th St Automobile Alley, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-1801- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6305 Waterford Blvd Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 6705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3424- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5801 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1215

Tripadvisor

#15. Pepperoni Grill

Tripadvisor

#14. The Wedge - Downtown

Tripadvisor

#13. Zio's Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#12. Gabriella's Italian Grill & Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#11. Upper Crust

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1901 NW Expressway Penn Square Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 230 NE 1st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4032- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1721- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1226 NE 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-7806- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5860 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1212

Tripadvisor

#10. The Wedge

Tripadvisor

#9. Cafe 7

Tripadvisor

#8. Stella Modern Italian Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#7. Vito's Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#6. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4709 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5247- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $- Address: 14101 N May Ave Ste 117, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5071- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7628 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3203- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6616 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-7326

Tripadvisor

#5. The Hall's Pizza Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#4. Patrono

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizzeria Gusto

Tripadvisor

#2. Empire Slice House

Tripadvisor

#1. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1004 N Hudson Ave Suite 106, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2602- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 305 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-1814- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2415 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1513- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 1734 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-2066- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 901 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5810

