Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#22. Ciao Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6064 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560-1422

#21. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3405 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, OH 43537-9503

#20. T-Town Grinders & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3220 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616-4357

#19. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (597 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1320 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7129

#18. Gino's Pizza-Spaghetti The Original

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5307 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-2888

#17. Stella's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 104 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1457

#16. Jo-Jo's Original Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4336 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606-1957

#15. Stubborn Brother Pizza And Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3115 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43606-3315

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1919 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614-1400

#13. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5001 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-3627

#12. Arturo's Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2507 Oregon Rd, Northwood, OH 43619-1001

#11. Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3145 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7328

#10. Spaghetti Warehouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 42 S Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-8746

#9. Calvino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3143 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606-2923

#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5120 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43623

#7. Zia's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 Main St, Toledo, OH 43605-2032

#6. Inky's Italian Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3945 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1368

#5. M Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 611 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1015

#4. 5th Street Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 W 5th St, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1502

#3. Mancy's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5453 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-2817

#2. Rosie's Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 606 N McCord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615-4114

#1. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 519 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1013

