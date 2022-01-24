ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLr4W_0d3viLvq00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Wyb_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#22. Ciao Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6064 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560-1422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLO4P_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#21. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3405 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, OH 43537-9503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgvxA_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#20. T-Town Grinders & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3220 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616-4357
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQtRV_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#19. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (597 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfcU2_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gino's Pizza-Spaghetti The Original

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5307 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-2888
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cllp_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#17. Stella's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 104 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1457
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlMLS_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#16. Jo-Jo's Original Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4336 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606-1957
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yk5TZ_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#15. Stubborn Brother Pizza And Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3115 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43606-3315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IF9C7_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1919 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614-1400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZODV_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9Zcp_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#12. Arturo's Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2507 Oregon Rd, Northwood, OH 43619-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bty0b_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#11. Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3145 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwJVW_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#10. Spaghetti Warehouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 42 S Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-8746
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaTCG_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#9. Calvino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3143 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606-2923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dse1P_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#8. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5120 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ri6Rk_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#7. Zia's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Main St, Toledo, OH 43605-2032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhMr1_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#6. Inky's Italian Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3945 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bhvqz_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#5. M Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpUiE_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#4. 5th Street Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 W 5th St, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TR2TX_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mancy's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5453 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-2817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGxxy_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#2. Rosie's Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 606 N McCord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615-4114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cx2b_0d3viLvq00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 519 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

