Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#5. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#4. Basil's Fondren

Tripadvisor

#3. BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

Tripadvisor

#2. The Manship

Tripadvisor

#1. Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6347 I-55 North, Jackson, MS 39213- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 244, Jackson, MS 39211-5958- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 200 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6373