Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. Blue Pan Pizza- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3509 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3433
#29. Cattivella- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10195 E 29th Dr Suite 110, Denver, CO 80238-3956
#28. Cart - Driver- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Larimer St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80205-2275
#27. Il Posto- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2601 Larimer St Corner of Larimer and 26th, Denver, CO 80205-2218
#26. Cucina Colore- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3041 E 3rd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5102
#25. Luca- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203-3508
#24. Parisi- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2309
#23. Shells and Sauce- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3208
#22. Lo Stella Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1135 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204
#21. Bar Dough- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2227 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3317
#20. Coperta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 E 20th Ave Corner of Logan St & E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205-3201
#19. Quality Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 241 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206
#18. Cafe Marmotte- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209-2433
#17. UNO Pizzeria & Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16375 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739
#16. Odyssey Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3805
#15. DiCicco's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (618 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6701 Tower Rd 67th & Tower Road, Near Denver Airport, Denver, CO 80249-6320
#14. Spuntino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2639 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3380
#13. Denver Milk Market- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 Wazee St Suite 100, Denver, CO 80202-1577
#12. Blue Pan Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3930 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212-1740
#11. Piatti Denver- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO 80206-5107
#10. Pizza Republica- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 890 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3289
#9. Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202
#8. Osteria Marco- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704
#7. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,532 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 16th St Pavilions Mall, Denver, CO 80202-4265
#6. North Italia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 Clayton Ln, Denver, CO 80206-5675
#5. Panzano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,675 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 909 17th St, Denver, CO 80202
#4. Angelo's Taverna- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806
#3. Tavernetta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901
#2. Marco's Coal-Fired- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2016
#1. Barolo Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328
