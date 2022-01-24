Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Blue Pan Pizza

#29. Cattivella

#28. Cart - Driver

#27. Il Posto

#26. Cucina Colore

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3509 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3433- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10195 E 29th Dr Suite 110, Denver, CO 80238-3956- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2500 Larimer St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80205-2275- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2601 Larimer St Corner of Larimer and 26th, Denver, CO 80205-2218- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3041 E 3rd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5102

#25. Luca

#24. Parisi

#23. Shells and Sauce

#22. Lo Stella Ristorante

#21. Bar Dough

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 711 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203-3508- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4401 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2309- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2600 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3208- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1135 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2227 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3317

#20. Coperta

#19. Quality Italian

#18. Cafe Marmotte

#17. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

#16. Odyssey Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 E 20th Ave Corner of Logan St & E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205-3201- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 241 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209-2433- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 16375 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 603 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3805

#15. DiCicco's

#14. Spuntino

#13. Denver Milk Market

#12. Blue Pan Pizza

#11. Piatti Denver

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (618 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6701 Tower Rd 67th & Tower Road, Near Denver Airport, Denver, CO 80249-6320- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2639 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3380- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1800 Wazee St Suite 100, Denver, CO 80202-1577- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3930 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212-1740- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 190 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO 80206-5107

#10. Pizza Republica

#9. Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar

#8. Osteria Marco

#7. Maggiano's Little Italy

#6. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 890 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3289- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1700 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,532 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 500 16th St Pavilions Mall, Denver, CO 80202-4265- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 190 Clayton Ln, Denver, CO 80206-5675

#5. Panzano

#4. Angelo's Taverna

#3. Tavernetta

#2. Marco's Coal-Fired

#1. Barolo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,675 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$$$- Address: 909 17th St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2016- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328

