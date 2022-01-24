ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j262A_0d3viHOw00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvYsL_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#30. Blue Pan Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3509 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtyzu_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#29. Cattivella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10195 E 29th Dr Suite 110, Denver, CO 80238-3956
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXVwS_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#28. Cart - Driver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Larimer St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80205-2275
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JErun_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#27. Il Posto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2601 Larimer St Corner of Larimer and 26th, Denver, CO 80205-2218
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRjsC_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#26. Cucina Colore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3041 E 3rd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRXHG_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#25. Luca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203-3508
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OM4oK_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#24. Parisi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sgJd_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#23. Shells and Sauce

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3208
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48odao_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#22. Lo Stella Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1135 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZLMh_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#21. Bar Dough

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2227 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HqbR_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#20. Coperta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 E 20th Ave Corner of Logan St & E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205-3201
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Bif_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#19. Quality Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 241 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHkUB_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#18. Cafe Marmotte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209-2433
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqa4A_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#17. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16375 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7RPV_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#16. Odyssey Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LD9H_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#15. DiCicco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (618 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6701 Tower Rd 67th & Tower Road, Near Denver Airport, Denver, CO 80249-6320
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5B1s_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#14. Spuntino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2639 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3380
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sv8G3_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#13. Denver Milk Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 Wazee St Suite 100, Denver, CO 80202-1577
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSZo0_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#12. Blue Pan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3930 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212-1740
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlTJ3_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#11. Piatti Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO 80206-5107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lpzpx_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pizza Republica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 890 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3289
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxl2s_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#9. Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cRE2_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#8. Osteria Marco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LC8aQ_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#7. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,532 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 16th St Pavilions Mall, Denver, CO 80202-4265
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx5vl_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#6. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 Clayton Ln, Denver, CO 80206-5675
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS2Wp_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#5. Panzano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,675 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 909 17th St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15avni_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#4. Angelo's Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4yyw_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tavernetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1fob_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#2. Marco's Coal-Fired

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2016
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikDDF_0d3viHOw00
Tripadvisor

#1. Barolo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

