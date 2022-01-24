ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SC5X_0d3viGWD00
Tripadvisor

#21. Michaelangelo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 619 Woodworth Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93612-1864
Tripadvisor

#20. DiCicco's Old Town Clovis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
Tripadvisor

#19. Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 799 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno, CA 93704-1080
Tripadvisor

#18. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Soups
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6725 N Riverside Dr, Fresno, CA 93722-9309
Tripadvisor

#17. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1275 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3952
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDMT8_0d3viGWD00
Tripadvisor

#16. Piazza del Pane

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Cedar and Nees, Fresno, CA
Tripadvisor

#15. Di Cicco's Restaurant- Fresno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5251 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6703
Tripadvisor

#14. Piemonte's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 616 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3225
Tripadvisor

#13. Mike's Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3228 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3401
Tripadvisor

#12. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1257 Shaw Ave Ste 120, Clovis, CA 93612
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho0YK_0d3viGWD00
Tripadvisor

#11. Oggi Cosi Si Mangia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1110 N van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3432
Tripadvisor

#10. Cosmopolitan Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Fresno Street, Fresno, CA
Tripadvisor

#9. Ovidios Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3097 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1609
Tripadvisor

#8. Bella Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6745 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
Tripadvisor

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 389 East Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PF5Y_0d3viGWD00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8102
Tripadvisor

#5. Five

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1110 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5025
Tripadvisor

#4. DiCicco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408
Tripadvisor

#3. Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 349 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
Tripadvisor

#2. Parma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnoHP_0d3viGWD00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Annex Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408
