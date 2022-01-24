Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#21. Michaelangelo's Pizzeria

#20. DiCicco's Old Town Clovis

#19. Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe

#18. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

#17. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 619 Woodworth Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93612-1864- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 408 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 799 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno, CA 93704-1080- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Soups- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6725 N Riverside Dr, Fresno, CA 93722-9309- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1275 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3952

#16. Piazza del Pane

#15. Di Cicco's Restaurant- Fresno

#14. Piemonte's Italian Deli

#13. Mike's Pizzaria

#12. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Cedar and Nees, Fresno, CA- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5251 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6703- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 616 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3225- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3228 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3401- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1257 Shaw Ave Ste 120, Clovis, CA 93612

#11. Oggi Cosi Si Mangia

#10. Cosmopolitan Tavern

#9. Ovidios Italian Restaurant

#8. Bella Pasta

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1110 N van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3432- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Fresno Street, Fresno, CA- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3097 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1609- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6745 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 389 East Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612

#6. The Old Spaghetti Factory

#5. Five

#4. DiCicco's

#3. Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

#2. Parma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1610 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8102- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1110 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5025- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 349 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075

#1. The Annex Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408