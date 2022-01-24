Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Flint on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Da Edoardo North

Tripadvisor

#11. Guido's Premium Pizza Grand Blanc

Tripadvisor

#10. Sorrentos

Tripadvisor

#9. Pizza Mia

Tripadvisor

#8. Bongiorno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8185 Holly Rd Grand Ridge Galleria, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-2444- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 545 E Grand Blanc Rd Suite 7, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-3315- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6395 W Pierson Rd, Flushing, MI 48433- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5414 Perry Rd Riverbend Plaza, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-1612- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 6008 Beecher Rd, Flint, MI 48532-2001

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Sicily Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#6. Latina

Tripadvisor

#5. Mario's

Tripadvisor

#4. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#3. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3805 S Saginaw St Corner of S. Saganaw and Atherton, Flint, MI 48507-2647- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1370 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507-5522- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5227 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507-4036- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3699 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2132 Davison Rd, Flint, MI 48506-3642

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Ruggero's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#1. Italia Gardens of Flint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5311 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532-4014- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3273 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48503-4601