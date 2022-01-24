Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Flint on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#12. Da Edoardo North- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8185 Holly Rd Grand Ridge Galleria, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-2444
Tripadvisor
#11. Guido's Premium Pizza Grand Blanc- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 545 E Grand Blanc Rd Suite 7, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-3315
Tripadvisor
#10. Sorrentos- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6395 W Pierson Rd, Flushing, MI 48433
Tripadvisor
#9. Pizza Mia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5414 Perry Rd Riverbend Plaza, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-1612
Tripadvisor
#8. Bongiorno's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6008 Beecher Rd, Flint, MI 48532-2001
Tripadvisor
#7. Sicily Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3805 S Saginaw St Corner of S. Saganaw and Atherton, Flint, MI 48507-2647
Tripadvisor
#6. Latina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1370 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507-5522
Tripadvisor
#5. Mario's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5227 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507-4036
Tripadvisor
#4. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3699 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507
Tripadvisor
#3. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2132 Davison Rd, Flint, MI 48506-3642
Tripadvisor
#2. Ruggero's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5311 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532-4014
Tripadvisor
#1. Italia Gardens of Flint- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3273 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48503-4601
