Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. PizzaPlex

Tripadvisor

#24. Antonio's in the Park

Tripadvisor

#23. Vince's Ristorante Italiano

Tripadvisor

#22. La Noria Bistro

Tripadvisor

#21. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209-2116- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15117 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-1359- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1341 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209-1931- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5517 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210-3021- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15134 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-6202

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Da Edorado Foxtown Grille

Tripadvisor

#19. Buddy's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#18. pizzaPapalis

Tripadvisor

#17. La Lanterna

Tripadvisor

#16. Gonellas Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2203 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-3429- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1565 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226-2114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Greektown, Detroit, MI- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1224 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1802- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $- Address: 295 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1450

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Mootz Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#14. Mario's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#13. Amore da Roma

Tripadvisor

#12. Cafe Nini

Tripadvisor

#11. SheWolf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226-2208- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (314 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 4222 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1706- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3401 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207-2020- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 98 Kercheval Avenue, Detroit, MI 48236- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201-1793

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. San Morello

Tripadvisor

#9. La Dolce Vita

Tripadvisor

#8. El Barzon

Tripadvisor

#7. Pizza Papalis

Tripadvisor

#6. Ottava Via

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1400 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-2002- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17546 Woodward Ave 4 Blocks North of McNichols, Detroit, MI 48203-2256- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3710 Junction St, Detroit, MI 48210-3028- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3171 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207-4220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1324

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Andiamo

Tripadvisor

#4. Supino Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Papalis

Tripadvisor

#2. Buddy's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#1. Giovanni's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr Suite A-403, Detroit, MI 48243-1502- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2631- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 553 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212-1127- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 330 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1453

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor