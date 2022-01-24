Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#25. PizzaPlex- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209-2116
Tripadvisor
#24. Antonio's in the Park- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15117 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-1359
Tripadvisor
#23. Vince's Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1341 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209-1931
Tripadvisor
#22. La Noria Bistro- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5517 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210-3021
Tripadvisor
#21. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15134 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-6202
Tripadvisor
#20. Da Edorado Foxtown Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2203 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-3429
Tripadvisor
#19. Buddy's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1565 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226-2114
Tripadvisor
#18. pizzaPapalis- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Greektown, Detroit, MI
Tripadvisor
#17. La Lanterna- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1224 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1802
Tripadvisor
#16. Gonellas Foods- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 295 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1450
Tripadvisor
#15. Mootz Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226-2208
Tripadvisor
#14. Mario's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4222 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1706
Tripadvisor
#13. Amore da Roma- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3401 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207-2020
Tripadvisor
#12. Cafe Nini- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 Kercheval Avenue, Detroit, MI 48236
Tripadvisor
#11. SheWolf- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201-1793
Tripadvisor
#10. San Morello- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-2002
Tripadvisor
#9. La Dolce Vita- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17546 Woodward Ave 4 Blocks North of McNichols, Detroit, MI 48203-2256
Tripadvisor
#8. El Barzon- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3710 Junction St, Detroit, MI 48210-3028
Tripadvisor
#7. Pizza Papalis- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3171 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207-4220
Tripadvisor
#6. Ottava Via- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1324
Tripadvisor
#5. Andiamo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr Suite A-403, Detroit, MI 48243-1502
Tripadvisor
#4. Supino Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2631
Tripadvisor
#3. Pizza Papalis- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 553 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932
Tripadvisor
#2. Buddy's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212-1127
Tripadvisor
#1. Giovanni's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 330 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1453
