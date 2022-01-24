ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx3oa_0d3viDs200
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOMPE_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#25. PizzaPlex

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209-2116
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mFD5_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#24. Antonio's in the Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15117 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-1359
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPvcd_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#23. Vince's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1341 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209-1931
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YpyS_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#22. La Noria Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5517 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210-3021
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNusP_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#21. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15134 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-6202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnQUO_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#20. Da Edorado Foxtown Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2203 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-3429
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpR4A_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#19. Buddy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1565 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226-2114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3KzZ_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#18. pizzaPapalis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Greektown, Detroit, MI
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ccp5_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#17. La Lanterna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1224 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tkWJ_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#16. Gonellas Foods

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 295 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1450
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRHar_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#15. Mootz Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226-2208
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEe8L_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#14. Mario's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4222 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1706
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChGFm_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#13. Amore da Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3401 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207-2020
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRxTd_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#12. Cafe Nini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 Kercheval Avenue, Detroit, MI 48236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00k7eo_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#11. SheWolf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201-1793
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYNRE_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#10. San Morello

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiehK_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#9. La Dolce Vita

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17546 Woodward Ave 4 Blocks North of McNichols, Detroit, MI 48203-2256
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGQ3U_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#8. El Barzon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3710 Junction St, Detroit, MI 48210-3028
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9Vg8_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#7. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3171 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207-4220
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UWcm_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#6. Ottava Via

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UN4im_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#5. Andiamo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr Suite A-403, Detroit, MI 48243-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnbUf_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#4. Supino Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2631
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11V2n0_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 553 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCF8u_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#2. Buddy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212-1127
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWiCV_0d3viDs200
Tripadvisor

#1. Giovanni's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 330 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1453
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
