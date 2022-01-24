ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8Hhm_0d3viCzJ00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFlRN_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Scalo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1446
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z91sc_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Chumlys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Suite 7, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ejsoc_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#27. M’tucci’s Italian Market & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Ste. G, Albuquerque, NM 87120-1745
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sj7Z2_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Piatanzi Juan Tabo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3305 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-5130
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvJM4_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jH5bM_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11500 Menaul Blvd NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2477
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qefOQ_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-1486
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjRQL_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6301 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wr0iY_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza Castle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1309 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5315
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jQNb_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6225 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5756
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVjz0_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0KRB_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6520 Americas Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4P3S_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#17. JC's New York Pizza Department

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 215 Central Ave NW On Central between 2nd and 3rd streets on the north side, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02frVq_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sauce Pizza and Wine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 810, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzDNd_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Piatanzi Bistro & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1403 Girard Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1820
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hG8bV_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sawmill Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1909 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhgp1_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Luca Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8850 Holly Ave NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2985
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1PFz_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Scarpas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3AEh_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Giovanni's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 921 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4815
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e73WT_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at Green Jeans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Green Jeans Farmery, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdXzK_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Paisano's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1935 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2918
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHGTF_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2220 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3581
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzpYl_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10721 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3850
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2k8o_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10701 Corrales Rd NW Corner of Alameda and Corrales Rd/Coors Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1087
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035NWM_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Old Town Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1445
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZbzq_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#4. M'tucci's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6001 Winter Haven Rd, Ste M NW Suite M, Albuquerque, NM 87120
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEtTN_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Trombino's Bistro Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5415 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2Ugr_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3403 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4OVU_0d3viCzJ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Farina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

