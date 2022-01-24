Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#29. Scalo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1446
#28. Chumlys- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Suite 7, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917
#27. M’tucci’s Italian Market & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Ste. G, Albuquerque, NM 87120-1745
#26. Piatanzi Juan Tabo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3305 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-5130
#25. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4101
#24. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11500 Menaul Blvd NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2477
#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-1486
#22. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6301 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
#21. Pizza Castle- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1309 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5315
#20. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6225 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5756
#19. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2623
#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6520 Americas Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
#17. JC's New York Pizza Department- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 215 Central Ave NW On Central between 2nd and 3rd streets on the north side, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3318
#16. Sauce Pizza and Wine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 810, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419
#15. Piatanzi Bistro & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1403 Girard Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1820
#14. Sawmill Market- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1909 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#13. Luca Italian Bistro & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8850 Holly Ave NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2985
#12. Scarpas- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3304
#11. Giovanni's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 921 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4815
#10. Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at Green Jeans- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Green Jeans Farmery, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917
#9. Paisano's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1935 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2918
#8. Bravo! Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2220 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3581
#7. Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10721 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3850
#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10701 Corrales Rd NW Corner of Alameda and Corrales Rd/Coors Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1087
#5. Old Town Pizza Parlor- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1445
#4. M'tucci's Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6001 Winter Haven Rd, Ste M NW Suite M, Albuquerque, NM 87120
#3. Trombino's Bistro Italiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5415 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3301
#2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3403 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431
#1. Farina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3520
