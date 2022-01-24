Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Scalo

Tripadvisor

#28. Chumlys

Tripadvisor

#27. M’tucci’s Italian Market & Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#26. Piatanzi Juan Tabo

Tripadvisor

#25. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1446- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish- Price: $- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Suite 7, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Ste. G, Albuquerque, NM 87120-1745- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3305 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-5130- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4101

Tripadvisor

#24. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#22. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza Castle

Tripadvisor

#20. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11500 Menaul Blvd NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2477- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 601 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-1486- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6301 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1309 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5315- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6225 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5756

Tripadvisor

#19. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Tripadvisor

#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#17. JC's New York Pizza Department

Tripadvisor

#16. Sauce Pizza and Wine

Tripadvisor

#15. Piatanzi Bistro & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2623- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (267 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6520 Americas Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 215 Central Ave NW On Central between 2nd and 3rd streets on the north side, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3318- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 810, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1403 Girard Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1820

Tripadvisor

#14. Sawmill Market

Tripadvisor

#13. Luca Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#12. Scarpas

Tripadvisor

#11. Giovanni's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#10. Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at Green Jeans

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1909 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8850 Holly Ave NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2985- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5500 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3304- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 921 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4815- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Green Jeans Farmery, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917

Tripadvisor

#9. Paisano's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#8. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#7. Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Tripadvisor

#5. Old Town Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1935 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2918- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (251 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2220 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3581- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10721 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3850- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10701 Corrales Rd NW Corner of Alameda and Corrales Rd/Coors Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1087- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 108 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1445

Tripadvisor

#4. M'tucci's Italian

Tripadvisor

#3. Trombino's Bistro Italiano

Tripadvisor

#2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Tripadvisor

#1. Farina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6001 Winter Haven Rd, Ste M NW Suite M, Albuquerque, NM 87120- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5415 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3301- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3403 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 510 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3520