Evansville, IN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THXqC_0d3viB6a00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BuAl_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#14. Fazoli's

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5232 Weston Road, Evansville, IN 47712
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDkIn_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#13. Fazoli's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 899 North Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gE4w_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#12. Heady's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4120 N 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710-3682
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9KWh_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#11. Roca Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1618 S Kentucky Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-3481
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzShk_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpQuh_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#9. Milano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708-1616
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJmvd_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sauced

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1113 Parrett St, Evansville, IN 47713-1343
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400uWp_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#7. Dilegge's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 607 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711-5421
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNlK8_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#6. Smitty's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2109 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712-5114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnJwn_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#5. Turoni's Pizzery and Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 N Weinbach Ave, Evansville, IN 47711-6004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzgWT_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#4. Little italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: First ave, Evansville, IN
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vm8TP_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#3. Angelo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708-1443
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6Qje_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#2. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 E Lloyd Expy Ste 3, Evansville, IN 47715-2796
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ibjuw_0d3viB6a00
Tripadvisor

#1. Turoni's Pizzery & Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711-5418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

