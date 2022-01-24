Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#14. Fazoli's

#13. Fazoli's

#12. Heady's Pizza

#11. Roca Bar

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $- Address: 5232 Weston Road, Evansville, IN 47712- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $- Address: 899 North Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4120 N 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710-3682- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1618 S Kentucky Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-3481- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1100 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

#9. Milano's

#8. Sauced

#7. Dilegge's Restaurant

#6. Smitty's Italian Steakhouse

#5. Turoni's Pizzery and Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 500 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708-1616- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1113 Parrett St, Evansville, IN 47713-1343- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 607 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711-5421- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2109 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712-5114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4 N Weinbach Ave, Evansville, IN 47711-6004

#4. Little italy

#3. Angelo's Italian Restaurant

#2. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

#1. Turoni's Pizzery & Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: First ave, Evansville, IN- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 305 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708-1443- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6401 E Lloyd Expy Ste 3, Evansville, IN 47715-2796- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 408 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711-5418