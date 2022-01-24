ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10280 E Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX 75220
Tripadvisor

#29. Ruggeri's - Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5950 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75230-3859
Tripadvisor

#28. Sachet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4270 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312
Tripadvisor

#27. Tony's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420
Tripadvisor

#26. Fireside Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2820 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Carbone's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Oak Lawn, Dallas, TX 75219
Tripadvisor

#24. Porta Di Roma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1623 Main St Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75201-4765
Tripadvisor

#23. Two Guys From Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11637 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75229-2434
Tripadvisor

#22. Sprezza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4010 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3216
Tripadvisor

#21. Parrino's Oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Bellini's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 921 North Riverfront Boulevard Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75207
Tripadvisor

#19. Cane Rosso White Rock

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7328 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214-4130
Tripadvisor

#18. nonna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4115 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX 75219-1536
Tripadvisor

#17. The Charles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1632 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3916
Tripadvisor

#16. Roman Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7989 Belt Line Rd Ste 315, Dallas, TX 75248-5711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Ravenna Italian Grille & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 S Field St corner of Main St. & Field St, Dallas, TX 75202
Tripadvisor

#14. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3636 McKinney Avenue Ste. 190, West Village, Dallas, TX 75204
Tripadvisor

#13. Lucia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 408 W 8th St Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75208-4647
Tripadvisor

#12. Terilli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2815 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6238
Tripadvisor

#11. Taverna (Dallas)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3312 Knox Street, Dallas, TX 75205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Campisi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 111, Dallas, TX 75201-3509
Tripadvisor

#9. Americano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4804
Tripadvisor

#8. Campisi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5610 E Mockingbird Ln Marriott Residence Inn Addison, Dallas, TX 75206-5346
Tripadvisor

#7. Bugatti Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3802 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220-5139
Tripadvisor

#6. Avanti Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2720 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2568
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6916
Tripadvisor

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Northpark Central Suite 205, Dallas, TX 75225
Tripadvisor

#3. Eno's Pizza Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 407 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4658
Tripadvisor

#2. Cane Rosso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402
Tripadvisor

#1. Kenny's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 764 Suite 764, Dallas, TX 75254-7036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

