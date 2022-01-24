Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#29. Ruggeri's - Dallas

#28. Sachet

#27. Tony's Pizza & Pasta

#26. Fireside Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10280 E Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX 75220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5950 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75230-3859- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4270 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2820 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6504

#25. Carbone's

#24. Porta Di Roma

#23. Two Guys From Italy

#22. Sprezza

#21. Parrino's Oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Oak Lawn, Dallas, TX 75219- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1623 Main St Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75201-4765- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11637 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75229-2434- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4010 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3216- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409

#20. Bellini's Italian Cafe

#19. Cane Rosso White Rock

#18. nonna

#17. The Charles

#16. Roman Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 921 North Riverfront Boulevard Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75207- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7328 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214-4130- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 4115 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX 75219-1536- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1632 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3916- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7989 Belt Line Rd Ste 315, Dallas, TX 75248-5711

#15. Ravenna Italian Grille & Bar

#14. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

#13. Lucia

#12. Terilli's

#11. Taverna (Dallas)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (256 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 115 S Field St corner of Main St. & Field St, Dallas, TX 75202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3636 McKinney Avenue Ste. 190, West Village, Dallas, TX 75204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 408 W 8th St Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75208-4647- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2815 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6238- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3312 Knox Street, Dallas, TX 75205

#10. Campisi's Restaurant

#9. Americano

#8. Campisi's Restaurant

#7. Bugatti Ristorante

#6. Avanti Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (486 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 111, Dallas, TX 75201-3509- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4804- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5610 E Mockingbird Ln Marriott Residence Inn Addison, Dallas, TX 75206-5346- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3802 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220-5139- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2720 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2568

#5. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

#3. Eno's Pizza Tavern

#2. Cane Rosso

#1. Kenny's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6916- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 205 Northpark Central Suite 205, Dallas, TX 75225- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 407 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4658- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 764 Suite 764, Dallas, TX 75254-7036

