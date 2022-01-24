ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Mobile on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#8. Jersey Mike's Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7449 Airport Boulevard Suite C, Mobile, AL 36608
Tripadvisor

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3701 Airport Blvd Festival Center, Mobile, AL 36608
Tripadvisor

#6. Navco Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1368 Navco Rd, Mobile, AL 36605-2421
Tripadvisor

#5. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2409 Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36608
Tripadvisor

#4. Roma Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7134 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-4556
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3917 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1621
Tripadvisor

#2. Via Emilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5901 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608-3422
Tripadvisor

#1. The Trellis Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 N Royal St The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa, Mobile, AL 36602-3802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

