Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Mobile on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Jersey Mike's Subs

Tripadvisor

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#6. Navco Pizza

Tripadvisor

#5. Mellow Mushroom

Tripadvisor

#4. Roma Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7449 Airport Boulevard Suite C, Mobile, AL 36608- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3701 Airport Blvd Festival Center, Mobile, AL 36608- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: not available- Address: 1368 Navco Rd, Mobile, AL 36605-2421- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2409 Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36608- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7134 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-4556

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#2. Via Emilia

Tripadvisor

#1. The Trellis Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3917 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-1621- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5901 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608-3422- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 26 N Royal St The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa, Mobile, AL 36602-3802