Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLaKz_0d3vi5tT00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Raleigh on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVDG9_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#30. Manhattan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 9660 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2473
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HY2MB_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#29. Oakwood Pizza Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604-1214
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njPq1_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#28. Piccola Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 423 Woodburn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605-1323
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXvAH_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4821 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27616-4483
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6Gy8_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#26. Cristo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1302 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-5474
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pcie1_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#25. Milton's Pizza and Pasta - Wakefield

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14520 Falls of the Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKFWp_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#24. Farina Neighborhood Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8450 Honeycutt Rd Suite B100, Raleigh, NC 27615-2264
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUEE4_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pizza La Stella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKXEq_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#22. Mulino Italian Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 N Dawson St, Raleigh, NC 27603-5950
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUBN7_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#21. Assaggio's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3501 W Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613-3011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XtyL_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bruno Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11211 Galleria Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614-8137
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQmmA_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#19. Nina's Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8801 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2722
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTGVF_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Slice Of NY pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7326
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHEPA_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tuscan Blu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 327 W Davie St Suite 108, Raleigh, NC 27601-1702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjzsz_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Dante's Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13200-117 New Falls of Neuse, Raleigh, NC 27614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ax7Kf_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#15. Cafe Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6008 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609-3526
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsWrY_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Dino's Capri Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 17, Raleigh, NC 27615-6877
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVS19_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#13. Amedeo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3905 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606-1987
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjAiO_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#12. Vivo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7400 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-6170
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xlDM_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Casa Carbone Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6019 Glenwood Ave Ste A, Raleigh, NC 27612-2601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160eMC_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Jimmy V's Osteria + Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1741
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktdj0_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Vic's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 331 Blake St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1801
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hb7of_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Milton's Pizza and Pasta - Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8853 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2970
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVcun_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bella Monica Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3121 Edwards Mill Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27612-5369
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eyTw_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8511 Brier Creek Pkwy Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLzjI_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave Ste 5000, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH4Cq_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Caffe Luna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1440
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L51Ix_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#3. Vivace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4209 Lassiter Mill Rd Ste 115 Suite 115, Raleigh, NC 27609-5882
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZAaB_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Gravy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1431
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoDgQ_0d3vi5tT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mellow Mushroom Raleigh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605
