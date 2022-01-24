Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Raleigh on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Manhattan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 9660 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2473

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Oakwood Pizza Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 610 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604-1214

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Piccola Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 423 Woodburn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605-1323

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4821 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27616-4483

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Cristo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1302 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-5474

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Milton's Pizza and Pasta - Wakefield

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14520 Falls of the Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Farina Neighborhood Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8450 Honeycutt Rd Suite B100, Raleigh, NC 27615-2264

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pizza La Stella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 219 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Mulino Italian Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 309 N Dawson St, Raleigh, NC 27603-5950

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Assaggio's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3501 W Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613-3011

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Bruno Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11211 Galleria Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614-8137

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Nina's Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8801 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2722

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Slice Of NY pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7326

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Tuscan Blu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 327 W Davie St Suite 108, Raleigh, NC 27601-1702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Dante's Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13200-117 New Falls of Neuse, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Cafe Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6008 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609-3526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Dino's Capri Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 17, Raleigh, NC 27615-6877

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Amedeo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3905 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606-1987

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Vivo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7400 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-6170

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Casa Carbone Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6019 Glenwood Ave Ste A, Raleigh, NC 27612-2601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Jimmy V's Osteria + Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1741

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Vic's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 331 Blake St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Milton's Pizza and Pasta - Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8853 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2970

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Bella Monica Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3121 Edwards Mill Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27612-5369

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8511 Brier Creek Pkwy Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave Ste 5000, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Caffe Luna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 136 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1440

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Vivace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4209 Lassiter Mill Rd Ste 115 Suite 115, Raleigh, NC 27609-5882

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Gravy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 135 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1431

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mellow Mushroom Raleigh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

