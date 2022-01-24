Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Two Tonys Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#29. The Midway on Freret Street

Tripadvisor

#28. Gianna

Tripadvisor

#27. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#26. Venezia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8536 Pontchartrain Blvd New Orleans, LA, New Orleans, LA 70124-2448- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4725 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6320- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 700 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3637- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 615 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1007- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 134 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-5107

Tripadvisor

#25. Avo

Tripadvisor

#24. Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

Tripadvisor

#23. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Garden District)

Tripadvisor

#22. Arabella Casa Di Pasta

Tripadvisor

#21. Sofia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 5908 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-3221- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4508 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6317- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 3244 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2341- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2258 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117-8439- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 516 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Tripadvisor

#20. Maple Street Cafe

Tripadvisor

#19. Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

Tripadvisor

#18. Pizza Domenica

Tripadvisor

#17. Josephine Estelle

Tripadvisor

#16. Vieux Carre Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7623 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5047- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 141 Delaronde St, New Orleans, LA 70114-2325- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4933 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1734- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cajun & Creole- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3511- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 733 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2121

Tripadvisor

#15. Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar

Tripadvisor

#14. Pizza Delicious

Tripadvisor

#13. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Poydras)

Tripadvisor

#12. Domenica

Tripadvisor

#11. Pascal's Manale Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3636 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70119-5203- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 617 Piety St Bywater Area, New Orleans, LA 70117-6221- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 930 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1041- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 123 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-2303- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (844 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1838 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115-5540

Tripadvisor

#10. The Italian Barrel

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Gravy

Tripadvisor

#8. Adolfo's

Tripadvisor

#7. Tommy's Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#6. Mandina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 430 Barracks St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70116-2602- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (907 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4206 Magazine St Uptown, between Milan and Gen Pershing, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (981 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 611 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 746 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3636- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (960 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6037

Tripadvisor

#5. Slice Pizzeria - St. Charles

Tripadvisor

#4. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen French Quarter

Tripadvisor

#3. Mona Lisa Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#2. Vincent's Italian Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#1. Irene's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 1513 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,070 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 95 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116-2617- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (707 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1212 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2555- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7839 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-3848- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,292 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 529 Bienville St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2206

