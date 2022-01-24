ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202BUn_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#30. Two Tonys Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8536 Pontchartrain Blvd New Orleans, LA, New Orleans, LA 70124-2448
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgcye_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#29. The Midway on Freret Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4725 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6320
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQPdi_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#28. Gianna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3637
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBMz3_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#27. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1007
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkxqS_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#26. Venezia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 134 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-5107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BScI_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#25. Avo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5908 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-3221
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRV7l_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#24. Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4508 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6317
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359KXx_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#23. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Garden District)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3244 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2341
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMe84_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#22. Arabella Casa Di Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2258 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117-8439
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2HFJ_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#21. Sofia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 516 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TArM_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#20. Maple Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7623 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5047
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBIsX_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#19. Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 141 Delaronde St, New Orleans, LA 70114-2325
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYRxj_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#18. Pizza Domenica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4933 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1734
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yj4au_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#17. Josephine Estelle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3511
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wVgo_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#16. Vieux Carre Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 733 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Thsxw_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#15. Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3636 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70119-5203
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OIs7_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#14. Pizza Delicious

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 617 Piety St Bywater Area, New Orleans, LA 70117-6221
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbtCG_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#13. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Poydras)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 930 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1041
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRe5J_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#12. Domenica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-2303
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfcTe_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#11. Pascal's Manale Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1838 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115-5540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgLT5_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#10. The Italian Barrel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 430 Barracks St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70116-2602
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRWTw_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Gravy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (907 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4206 Magazine St Uptown, between Milan and Gen Pershing, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYOna_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#8. Adolfo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (981 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPkPA_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#7. Tommy's Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 746 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130-3636
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaSu3_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#6. Mandina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (960 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyPgq_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#5. Slice Pizzeria - St. Charles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1513 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XL9L_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#4. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen French Quarter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,070 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 95 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116-2617
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoTC7_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#3. Mona Lisa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (707 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2555
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmhRp_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#2. Vincent's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7839 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-3848
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1770c0_0d3vi38100
Tripadvisor

#1. Irene's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 529 Bienville St French Quarter, New Orleans, LA 70130-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

