Milwaukee, WI

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149HpU_0d3vi1MZ00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDGmc_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Filippo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6915 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219-1945
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck7te_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Nessun Dorma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2778 N Weil St, Milwaukee, WI 53212-2618
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtKiQ_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Lisa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2961 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0lgb_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#26. SALA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2613 E Hampshire Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArBuE_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Sorella

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2535 S Kinnickinnic Ave Kinn Guesthouse, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1629
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNRvT_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Dorsia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1301 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1612
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fjhm4_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Classic Slice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2797 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2265
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM7Ag_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Caterina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9104 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4434
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZzZX_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Calderone Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8001 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217-2647
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wn7h_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Louise's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C86L4_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Maria's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5025 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zfnif_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pizzeria Scotty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 9022 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4432
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0RJ5_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Pizza man

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2597 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4242
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTDbf_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Carini's La Conca D'Oro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3468 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-2823
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pphl7_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Fixture Pizza Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 623 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1616
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTa7J_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#14. BALISTRERI'S BLUEMOUND INN

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4063
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah3At_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Ned's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3246 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtH7D_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Zaffiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPjCU_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Centro Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 808 E Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53212-3048
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sSGx_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Il Mito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6913 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213-1940
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsGgQ_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tenuta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2995 S Clement Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2469
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikbV7_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#8. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 838 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdEzK_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Santino's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1243
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARA2f_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 812 N 68th St, Milwaukee, WI 53213-3909
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhR5v_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Onesto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFRAC_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-4041
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01a8LX_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Calderone Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 842 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gevpw_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Zarletti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 741 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4451
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWUhO_0d3vi1MZ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Stella Van Buren

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 550 N Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

