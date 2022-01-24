Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#29. Filippo's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6915 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219-1945
#28. Nessun Dorma- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2778 N Weil St, Milwaukee, WI 53212-2618
#27. Lisa's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2961 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211
#26. SALA- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2613 E Hampshire Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3109
#25. Sorella- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2535 S Kinnickinnic Ave Kinn Guesthouse, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1629
#24. Dorsia- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1301 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1612
#23. Classic Slice- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2797 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2265
#22. Caterina's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9104 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4434
#21. Calderone Club- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8001 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217-2647
#20. Louise's Italian Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3709
#19. Maria's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5025 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219
#18. Pizzeria Scotty- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 9022 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4432
#17. Pizza man- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2597 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4242
#16. Carini's La Conca D'Oro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3468 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-2823
#15. Fixture Pizza Pub- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 623 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1616
#14. BALISTRERI'S BLUEMOUND INN- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4063
#13. Ned's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3246 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215
#12. Zaffiro's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1806
#11. Centro Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 808 E Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53212-3048
#10. Il Mito- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6913 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213-1940
#9. Tenuta's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2995 S Clement Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2469
#8. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 838 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
#7. Santino's Little Italy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1243
#6. Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 812 N 68th St, Milwaukee, WI 53213-3909
#5. Onesto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
#4. Transfer Pizzeria Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-4041
#3. Calderone Club- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 842 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
#2. Zarletti- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 741 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4451
#1. Stella Van Buren- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 550 N Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
