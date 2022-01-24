Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Filippo's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#28. Nessun Dorma

Tripadvisor

#27. Lisa's Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#26. SALA

Tripadvisor

#25. Sorella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6915 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219-1945- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2778 N Weil St, Milwaukee, WI 53212-2618- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2961 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2613 E Hampshire Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3109- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2535 S Kinnickinnic Ave Kinn Guesthouse, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1629

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Dorsia

Tripadvisor

#23. Classic Slice

Tripadvisor

#22. Caterina's

Tripadvisor

#21. Calderone Club

Tripadvisor

#20. Louise's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1301 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1612- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2797 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2265- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9104 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4434- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8001 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217-2647- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 801 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3709

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Maria's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#18. Pizzeria Scotty

Tripadvisor

#17. Pizza man

Tripadvisor

#16. Carini's La Conca D'Oro

Tripadvisor

#15. Fixture Pizza Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 5025 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 9022 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4432- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2597 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4242- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3468 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-2823- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 623 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1616

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. BALISTRERI'S BLUEMOUND INN

Tripadvisor

#13. Ned's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#12. Zaffiro's

Tripadvisor

#11. Centro Cafe

Tripadvisor

#10. Il Mito

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6501 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4063- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3246 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1724 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1806- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 808 E Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53212-3048- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6913 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213-1940

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Tenuta's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#8. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Tripadvisor

#7. Santino's Little Italy

Tripadvisor

#6. Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#5. Onesto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2995 S Clement Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2469- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 838 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1243- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 812 N 68th St, Milwaukee, WI 53213-3909- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 221 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

Tripadvisor

#3. Calderone Club

Tripadvisor

#2. Zarletti

Tripadvisor

#1. Stella Van Buren

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-4041- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 842 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 741 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4451- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 550 N Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202