Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. Tommy's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3587
#29. Brio Italian Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2126
#28. Caffe Davinci- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3080 Tremont Rd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43221-2004
#27. OH Pizza and Brew- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506
#26. Hounddog's Three Degree Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518
#25. Claudiana Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8475 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-2164
#24. La Tavola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1664 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-3302
#23. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8460 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240-2096
#22. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 343 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215
#21. Adriatico's New York Style- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356
#20. Figlio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802
#19. Giuseppe's Ritrovo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2268 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2319
#18. Marcella's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
#17. nicola restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4740 Reed Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3073
#16. Rubino's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480
#15. Borgata Pizza Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229-3987
#14. Spaghetti Warehouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 397 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2756
#13. Carfagna's Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2025 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2000
#12. Due Amici- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 67 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3103
#11. Villa Nova Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125
#10. Brio Italian Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3993 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6068
#9. Pasqualone's Ristorante- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607
#8. Forno Kitchen + Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550
#7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1803 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212
#6. Basi Italia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 811 Highland St, Columbus, OH 43215-1393
#5. Marcella's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
#4. Trattoria Roma- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1447 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
#3. Martini Modern Italian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
#2. Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230-3000
#1. Z Cucina di Spirito- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (901 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1368 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2803
