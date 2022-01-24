Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Tommy's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#29. Brio Italian Grille

Tripadvisor

#28. Caffe Davinci

Tripadvisor

#27. OH Pizza and Brew

Tripadvisor

#26. Hounddog's Three Degree Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3587- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2126- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3080 Tremont Rd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43221-2004- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518

Tripadvisor

#25. Claudiana Italian

Tripadvisor

#24. La Tavola

Tripadvisor

#23. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#22. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#21. Adriatico's New York Style

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8475 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-2164- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1664 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-3302- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8460 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240-2096- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 343 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356

Tripadvisor

#20. Figlio

Tripadvisor

#19. Giuseppe's Ritrovo

Tripadvisor

#18. Marcella's

Tripadvisor

#17. nicola restaurant

Tripadvisor

#16. Rubino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2268 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2319- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1319 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4740 Reed Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3073- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480

Tripadvisor

#15. Borgata Pizza Cafe

Tripadvisor

#14. Spaghetti Warehouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Carfagna's Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#12. Due Amici

Tripadvisor

#11. Villa Nova Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229-3987- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 397 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2756- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2025 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2000- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 67 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125

Tripadvisor

#10. Brio Italian Grille

Tripadvisor

#9. Pasqualone's Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#8. Forno Kitchen + Bar

Tripadvisor

#7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#6. Basi Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3993 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6068- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1803 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 811 Highland St, Columbus, OH 43215-1393

Tripadvisor

#5. Marcella's

Tripadvisor

#4. Trattoria Roma

Tripadvisor

#3. Martini Modern Italian

Tripadvisor

#2. Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria

Tripadvisor

#1. Z Cucina di Spirito

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (553 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 615 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1447 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230-3000- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (901 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1368 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2803

