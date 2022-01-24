ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8JKa_0d3vhzlL00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GHue_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#30. Tommy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3587
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdOZW_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#29. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2126
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKxmI_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#28. Caffe Davinci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3080 Tremont Rd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43221-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEV3B_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#27. OH Pizza and Brew

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaWv9_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#26. Hounddog's Three Degree Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urlNb_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#25. Claudiana Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8475 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-2164
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbhhZ_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#24. La Tavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1664 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-3302
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2bM8_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#23. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8460 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240-2096
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7if6_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#22. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 343 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpZy1_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#21. Adriatico's New York Style

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Nrgc_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Figlio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnlFj_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#19. Giuseppe's Ritrovo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2268 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2319
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhofW_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#18. Marcella's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZREm_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#17. nicola restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4740 Reed Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3073
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpdw1_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Rubino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3cFE_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Borgata Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229-3987
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjT4J_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#14. Spaghetti Warehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 397 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2756
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BkmG_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#13. Carfagna's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2025 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2000
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1553Gn_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#12. Due Amici

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 67 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3103
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSADH_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Villa Nova Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atTm0_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#10. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3993 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6068
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYCba_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pasqualone's Ristorante

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXvyA_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#8. Forno Kitchen + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjAjD_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1803 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2geC_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#6. Basi Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 811 Highland St, Columbus, OH 43215-1393
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMzNa_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#5. Marcella's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFlq4_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Trattoria Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1447 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHB9H_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#3. Martini Modern Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rL79q_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230-3000
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLVw_0d3vhzlL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Z Cucina di Spirito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (901 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1368 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

