ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBCKo_0d3vhysc00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Newark on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hT1xH_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#13. Arturos Osteria & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 180 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040-2565
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw4wh_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mr Nino's III Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 258 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIFzA_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#11. Belmont Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12 Bloomfield Ave Between Belmont Ave and Heckle Street, Belleville, NJ 07109-1020
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sws4o_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tony's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 Pacific St Down Neck, Newark, NJ 07105-1617
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvrZB_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#9. Francesca's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 62 McWhorter St, Newark, NJ 07105-1413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffi3z_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ah' Pizz

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ 07029
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVVGa_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#7. Gratto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Green St, Newark, NJ 07102-3602
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fhro_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#6. Andros Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-3254
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZeGd_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#5. Nino's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 442 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ 07029-2291
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8b22_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#4. Dickie Dee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 380 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107-4402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8HfR_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mercato Tomato Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 Market St, Newark, NJ 07102-3708
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bj2et_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#2. Luigi's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 561 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107-1327
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTzAn_0d3vhysc00
Tripadvisor

#1. La Fiamma

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029-1781
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
Newark, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
Newark, NJ
Restaurants
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Cuisine#Italian Food#Italian Restaurant#Family Restaurant#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Belmont Tavern Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy