Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Newark on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Arturos Osteria & Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#12. Mr Nino's III Family Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#11. Belmont Tavern

Tripadvisor

#10. Tony's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#9. Francesca's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 180 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040-2565- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: not available- Address: 258 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032-2505- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12 Bloomfield Ave Between Belmont Ave and Heckle Street, Belleville, NJ 07109-1020- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 59 Pacific St Down Neck, Newark, NJ 07105-1617- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 62 McWhorter St, Newark, NJ 07105-1413

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Ah' Pizz

Tripadvisor

#7. Gratto

Tripadvisor

#6. Andros Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#5. Nino's Pizza & Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#4. Dickie Dee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 615 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ 07029- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 20 Green St, Newark, NJ 07102-3602- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 6 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-3254- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 442 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ 07029-2291- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 380 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107-4402

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Mercato Tomato Pie

Tripadvisor

#2. Luigi's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#1. La Fiamma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 212 Market St, Newark, NJ 07102-3708- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 561 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107-1327- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 440 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029-1781