Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Forno Osteria & Bar Montgomery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9415 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7656
Tripadvisor

#29. LaRosa's Pizza Sharonville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11264 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
Tripadvisor

#28. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3725 Stone Creek Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45251
Tripadvisor

#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4900 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Tripadvisor

#26. Harvest Pizzeria OTR

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 Elm St. At the west entranace to Findlay Market, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6965
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. MidiCi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 595 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2347
Tripadvisor

#24. Betta's Italian Oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3764 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212-3739
Tripadvisor

#23. Gabbys Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Wyoming Ave Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45215-4400
Tripadvisor

#22. Goodfellas Pizzeria - OTR

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1211 Main Street Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tripadvisor

#21. Newport Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 601 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071-5261
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. LaRosa's Pizza Boudinot

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2411 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Tripadvisor

#19. Bravo! Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3825 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1287
Tripadvisor

#18. LaRosa's Pizza Eastgate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4450 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245
Tripadvisor

#17. LaRosa's Pizza Covington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011
Tripadvisor

#16. Scotti's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 919 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Roc-A-Fellas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 11055 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1928
Tripadvisor

#14. Rusconi Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 W 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2304
Tripadvisor

#13. Joe’s Pizza Napoli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 Chamber Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45150-1498
Tripadvisor

#12. Pompilio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Washington Ave, Newport, KY 41071-1978
Tripadvisor

#11. Pepp & Dolores

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Forno Osteria and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1717
Tripadvisor

#9. Biagio's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220-2003
Tripadvisor

#8. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Levee Way Ste 1140 Suite #1140, Newport, KY 41071
Tripadvisor

#7. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Hosea Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220
Tripadvisor

#6. Vincenzo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11525 Chester RD, Cincinnati, OH 45246-2801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Via Vite

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3103
Tripadvisor

#4. Primavista

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 810 Matson Pl Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1487
Tripadvisor

#3. A Tavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7295
Tripadvisor

#2. Nicola's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1420 Sycamore St Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7356
Tripadvisor

#1. Sotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

