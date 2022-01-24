Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#30. Forno Osteria & Bar Montgomery- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9415 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7656
#29. LaRosa's Pizza Sharonville- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11264 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
#28. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3725 Stone Creek Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45251
#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4900 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
#26. Harvest Pizzeria OTR- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 Elm St. At the west entranace to Findlay Market, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6965
#25. MidiCi- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 595 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2347
#24. Betta's Italian Oven- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3764 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212-3739
#23. Gabbys Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Wyoming Ave Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45215-4400
#22. Goodfellas Pizzeria - OTR- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1211 Main Street Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202
#21. Newport Pizza Company- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 601 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071-5261
#20. LaRosa's Pizza Boudinot- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2411 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
#19. Bravo! Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3825 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1287
#18. LaRosa's Pizza Eastgate- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4450 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245
#17. LaRosa's Pizza Covington- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011
#16. Scotti's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 919 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1112
#15. Roc-A-Fellas- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 11055 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1928
#14. Rusconi Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 W 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2304
#13. Joe’s Pizza Napoli- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 Chamber Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45150-1498
#12. Pompilio's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Washington Ave, Newport, KY 41071-1978
#11. Pepp & Dolores- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7037
#10. Forno Osteria and Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1717
#9. Biagio's Bistro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220-2003
#8. Brio Italian Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Levee Way Ste 1140 Suite #1140, Newport, KY 41071
#7. Dewey's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Hosea Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220
#6. Vincenzo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11525 Chester RD, Cincinnati, OH 45246-2801
#5. Via Vite- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3103
#4. Primavista- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 810 Matson Pl Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1487
#3. A Tavola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7295
#2. Nicola's Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1420 Sycamore St Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7356
#1. Sotto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202
