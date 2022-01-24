Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Forno Osteria & Bar Montgomery

Tripadvisor

#29. LaRosa's Pizza Sharonville

Tripadvisor

#28. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#26. Harvest Pizzeria OTR

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9415 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7656- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11264 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3725 Stone Creek Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45251- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4900 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1739 Elm St. At the west entranace to Findlay Market, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6965

Tripadvisor

#25. MidiCi

Tripadvisor

#24. Betta's Italian Oven

Tripadvisor

#23. Gabbys Cafe

Tripadvisor

#22. Goodfellas Pizzeria - OTR

Tripadvisor

#21. Newport Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 595 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2347- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3764 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212-3739- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 515 Wyoming Ave Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45215-4400- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 1211 Main Street Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 601 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071-5261

Tripadvisor

#20. LaRosa's Pizza Boudinot

Tripadvisor

#19. Bravo! Cucina Italiana

Tripadvisor

#18. LaRosa's Pizza Eastgate

Tripadvisor

#17. LaRosa's Pizza Covington

Tripadvisor

#16. Scotti's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2411 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3825 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1287- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4450 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 417 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 919 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1112

Tripadvisor

#15. Roc-A-Fellas

Tripadvisor

#14. Rusconi Pizza

Tripadvisor

#13. Joe’s Pizza Napoli

Tripadvisor

#12. Pompilio's

Tripadvisor

#11. Pepp & Dolores

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 11055 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1928- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 126 W 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2304- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 507 Chamber Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45150-1498- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Washington Ave, Newport, KY 41071-1978- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7037

Tripadvisor

#10. Forno Osteria and Bar

Tripadvisor

#9. Biagio's Bistro

Tripadvisor

#8. Brio Italian Grille

Tripadvisor

#7. Dewey's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#6. Vincenzo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1717- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 308 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220-2003- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Levee Way Ste 1140 Suite #1140, Newport, KY 41071- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 265 Hosea Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11525 Chester RD, Cincinnati, OH 45246-2801

Tripadvisor

#5. Via Vite

Tripadvisor

#4. Primavista

Tripadvisor

#3. A Tavola

Tripadvisor

#2. Nicola's Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#1. Sotto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (603 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 810 Matson Pl Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1487- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1220 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7295- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1420 Sycamore St Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7356- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202

