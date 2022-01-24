ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP5xS_0d3vhpw500
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mq0Wl_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#29. La Campagna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27337 Detroit Rd, Cleveland, OH 44145-5920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sh72W_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#28. Arrabiata's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6169 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, Cleveland, OH 44124-3227
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gz94_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#27. Scotti's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119-2769
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGJ14_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#26. Il Rione

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 West 65 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102-2109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lprEw_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#25. Alfredo's at the Inn Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 780 Beta Dr Inside the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Mayfield, Cleveland, OH 44143-2328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNdRd_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#24. OSTERIA Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1801 E 9th Street Ohio Savings Plaza, 1st Floor, Main Entrance On Walnut Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-3107
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRiik_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#23. Pepper's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12401 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2bZA_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#22. Valerio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12405 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax9yl_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#21. Angelos Nido Italia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12020 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1922
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VMEZ_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#20. Maxi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4At0y8_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#19. Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYkbD_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#18. Geraci's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2266 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-3130
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDzAE_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#17. La Dolce Vita

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12112 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1924
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NviLU_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#16. Nora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2181 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2338
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSfAK_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#15. Johnny's Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3164 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109-1450
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYXdZ_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#14. Lago East Bank

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4483
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahGEp_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#13. Cibreo Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1438 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1806
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105GLJ_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#12. Mama Santa's Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12305 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ny7u4_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#11. Corleone's Ristorante & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5669 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-1637
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xh2UL_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#10. Il Venetian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 St Clair N.E. Key Center, Cleveland, OH 44114-1256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ojtO_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#9. Bruno's Ristorante & Catering

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2644 W 41st St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4844
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FE2n_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza 216

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Euclid Ave Intersection of Euclid and East 4th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4Erw_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#7. Michaelangelo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2198 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2609
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042di1_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#6. Guarino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMZDG_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#5. Trattoria on the Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12207 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKTYb_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#4. Luca Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Superior Via, Cleveland, OH 44113-2357
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rAce_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#3. Stancato's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7380 State Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-4958
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jV7Nk_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#2. Etna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11919 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-6208
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239V40_0d3vhpw500
Tripadvisor

#1. Mia Bella Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12200 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1926
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
