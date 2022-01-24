Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#29. La Campagna

#28. Arrabiata's Italian Restaurant

#27. Scotti's Italian Eatery

#26. Il Rione

#25. Alfredo's at the Inn Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 27337 Detroit Rd, Cleveland, OH 44145-5920- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6169 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, Cleveland, OH 44124-3227- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119-2769- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1303 West 65 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102-2109- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 780 Beta Dr Inside the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Mayfield, Cleveland, OH 44143-2328

#24. OSTERIA Italian

#23. Pepper's Italian Restaurant

#22. Valerio's

#21. Angelos Nido Italia Restaurant

#20. Maxi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1801 E 9th Street Ohio Savings Plaza, 1st Floor, Main Entrance On Walnut Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-3107- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12401 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-3012- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12405 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1929- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12020 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1922- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1923

#19. Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta

#18. Geraci's Restaurant

#17. La Dolce Vita

#16. Nora

#15. Johnny's Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2266 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-3130- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12112 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1924- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2181 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2338- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, International- Price: $$$$- Address: 3164 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109-1450

#14. Lago East Bank

#13. Cibreo Italian Kitchen

#12. Mama Santa's Restaurant and Pizzeria

#11. Corleone's Ristorante & Bar

#10. Il Venetian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4483- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1438 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1806- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12305 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5669 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-1637- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 100 St Clair N.E. Key Center, Cleveland, OH 44114-1256

#9. Bruno's Ristorante & Catering

#8. Pizza 216

#7. Michaelangelo's Restaurant

#6. Guarino's Restaurant

#5. Trattoria on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2644 W 41st St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4844- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 Euclid Ave Intersection of Euclid and East 4th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2198 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2609- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12207 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1925

#4. Luca Italian Cuisine

#3. Stancato's Italian Restaurant

#2. Etna

#1. Mia Bella Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2100 Superior Via, Cleveland, OH 44113-2357- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7380 State Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-4958- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11919 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-6208- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12200 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1926