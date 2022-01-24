Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#29. La Campagna- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27337 Detroit Rd, Cleveland, OH 44145-5920
#28. Arrabiata's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6169 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, Cleveland, OH 44124-3227
#27. Scotti's Italian Eatery- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119-2769
#26. Il Rione- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 West 65 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102-2109
#25. Alfredo's at the Inn Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 780 Beta Dr Inside the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Mayfield, Cleveland, OH 44143-2328
#24. OSTERIA Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1801 E 9th Street Ohio Savings Plaza, 1st Floor, Main Entrance On Walnut Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-3107
#23. Pepper's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12401 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-3012
#22. Valerio's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12405 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1929
#21. Angelos Nido Italia Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12020 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1922
#20. Maxi's Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1923
#19. Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114
#18. Geraci's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2266 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-3130
#17. La Dolce Vita- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12112 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1924
#16. Nora- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2181 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2338
#15. Johnny's Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3164 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109-1450
#14. Lago East Bank- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4483
#13. Cibreo Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1438 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1806
#12. Mama Santa's Restaurant and Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12305 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927
#11. Corleone's Ristorante & Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5669 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-1637
#10. Il Venetian- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 St Clair N.E. Key Center, Cleveland, OH 44114-1256
#9. Bruno's Ristorante & Catering- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2644 W 41st St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4844
#8. Pizza 216- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Euclid Ave Intersection of Euclid and East 4th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233
#7. Michaelangelo's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2198 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2609
#6. Guarino's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927
#5. Trattoria on the Hill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12207 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1925
#4. Luca Italian Cuisine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Superior Via, Cleveland, OH 44113-2357
#3. Stancato's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7380 State Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-4958
#2. Etna- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11919 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-6208
#1. Mia Bella Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12200 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1926
