Report: Packers Pro Bowl OL Elgton Jenkins suffers torn ACL vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins has seldom been off the field over the course of his two-plus seasons in the NFL, suiting up for all 32 regular season games across 2019 and 2020. The 25-year-old was on the field for 964 offensive snaps (89%) during his rookie year -- plus 68 more on special teams (16%).

Jenkins played 1,037 offensive snaps (100%) and 81 more on special teams (19%) in his Pro Bowl 2020 campaign.

The former second round pick missed Weeks 3, 4 and 5 this season with an ankle injury, but in his seven contests leading up to Week 11, had been on the field for 100% of the offensive snaps. Jenkins is far from the only injured Packers player on offense, as fellow Pro Bowl offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has been out all year with a knee injury.

Starting running back Aaron Jones missed his first game of the season in Week 11 with a knee injury of his own, while star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury.