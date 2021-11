Since I’ve been living in New Jersey (and certainly for the past 24 years of doing the Dennis and Judi show) we have spoken about Backyard Bears at least 100 times. People, especially in North Jersey, are always calling to tell their tales about encounters with the big fuzzy guys in their backyards. And amazingly, very few people are scared of ‘em.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO