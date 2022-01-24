Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Abilene on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Little Italy Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 620 Ambler Ave, Abilene, TX 79601-1964

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Joe's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1102 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602-3939

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Brick Oven Pizza Co. of Abilene

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4714 S 14th St, Abilene, TX 79605-4733

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3210 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1417 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-4711

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Vagabond Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1056 N 2nd St, Abilene, TX 79601

- Read more on Tripadvisor