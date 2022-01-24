ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwJ48_0d3vhPBJ00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Abilene on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpAPv_0d3vhPBJ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Little Italy Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 620 Ambler Ave, Abilene, TX 79601-1964
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4rMZ_0d3vhPBJ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Joe's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1102 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602-3939
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leLNu_0d3vhPBJ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Brick Oven Pizza Co. of Abilene

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4714 S 14th St, Abilene, TX 79605-4733
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ywl6g_0d3vhPBJ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3210 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkP9o_0d3vhPBJ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1417 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-4711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3h9f_0d3vhPBJ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vagabond Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1056 N 2nd St, Abilene, TX 79601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Abilene, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Italy, TX
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Cuisine#Italian Food#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Little Italy Pizza#Pasta Rating#Brick Oven Pizza Co#Abilene Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy