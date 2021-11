The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with WR Courtland Sutton on a four year contract extension that is worth a reported $60.8 million. Sutton, who is from Brenham, has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos. He was drafted by Denver in the second round in 2018 after playing collegiately at SMU. Sutton's breakout season for the Broncos was in his second year which saw him make 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO