Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Coletta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2850 Appling Way, Memphis, TN 38133-5068

#29. Coletta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1063 S Parkway E, Memphis, TN 38106-4745

#28. Broadway Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2581 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112-2615

#27. Italian Rebel Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1636 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116-3518

#26. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3530 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5918

#25. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 764 Mount Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5304

#24. Ferraro's Pizzeria and Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 111 Jackson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-1509

#23. Lucchesi's Ravioli and Pasta Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 540 S Mendenhall Rd Suite 3, Memphis, TN 38117-4244

#22. Dino's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 645 N McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38107-5112

#21. Isabella's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2801 Bartlett Blvd, Memphis, TN 38134-4529

#20. Venice Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 368 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117-3808

#19. Pete & Sam's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3886 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-6635

#18. High Point Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 477 High Point Ter Suite A, Memphis, TN 38122-4612

#17. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5061 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-5701

#16. Spindini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 383 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4238

#15. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5110 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-7607

#14. Ronnie Grisanti's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave #122 No. 122, Memphis, TN 38119

#13. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8405 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133

#12. Marciano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 780 E Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4502

#11. Ciao Bella Italian and Greek Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 565 Erin Dr, Memphis, TN 38117-4211

#10. Frank Grisanti's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1022 South Shady Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38120

#9. Aldo's Pizza Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 752 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5403

#8. Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy Ste 5, Memphis, TN 38138-0631

#7. Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 524 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5342

#6. Catherine and Mary's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 272 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-1608

#5. Capriccio Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638

#4. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2089 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#3. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1239 Ridgeway Rd Park Place Center, Memphis, TN 38119-5316

#2. Aldo's Pizza Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 S Main St Ste 101 Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2970

#1. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504

