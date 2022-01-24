ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014py7_0d3vgW2V00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDynC_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#30. Coletta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2850 Appling Way, Memphis, TN 38133-5068
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uv80_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#29. Coletta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1063 S Parkway E, Memphis, TN 38106-4745
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355Huj_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#28. Broadway Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2581 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112-2615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WDM2_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#27. Italian Rebel Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1636 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116-3518
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lriKZ_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#26. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3530 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emNEh_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#25. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 764 Mount Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U18O4_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ferraro's Pizzeria and Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Jackson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-1509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xq1dF_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#23. Lucchesi's Ravioli and Pasta Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 540 S Mendenhall Rd Suite 3, Memphis, TN 38117-4244
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gmq3s_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#22. Dino's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 645 N McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38107-5112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTrwL_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#21. Isabella's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2801 Bartlett Blvd, Memphis, TN 38134-4529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d06o4_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#20. Venice Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 368 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117-3808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32V14n_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pete & Sam's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3886 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-6635
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZMnd_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#18. High Point Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 477 High Point Ter Suite A, Memphis, TN 38122-4612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO3cL_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#17. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5061 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-5701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcq3i_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#16. Spindini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 383 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TlJN_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#15. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5110 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-7607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxqPD_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ronnie Grisanti's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave #122 No. 122, Memphis, TN 38119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEFyZ_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#13. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8405 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEmfF_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#12. Marciano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 780 E Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDCVe_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ciao Bella Italian and Greek Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 565 Erin Dr, Memphis, TN 38117-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Tcgi_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#10. Frank Grisanti's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1022 South Shady Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38120
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXise_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#9. Aldo's Pizza Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 752 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOgjI_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#8. Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy Ste 5, Memphis, TN 38138-0631
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pciH_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 524 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5342
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqNn7_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#6. Catherine and Mary's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 272 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-1608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uikh5_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#5. Capriccio Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DE5Ok_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#4. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2089 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKte8_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#3. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1239 Ridgeway Rd Park Place Center, Memphis, TN 38119-5316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtVEP_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#2. Aldo's Pizza Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 S Main St Ste 101 Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2970
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTf93_0d3vgW2V00
Tripadvisor

#1. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

