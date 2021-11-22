‘Happiest Hours’ comes back to The Strong December 2nd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a near-two-year hiatus, “Happiest Hours” is coming back to The Strong, a way for Rochester’s older kids to enjoy the museum. The Strong, the Butterfly Exhibit, and The High Rise will be open depending on which ticket is purchased.

The one-night event is on Thursday, December 2nd, and runs from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Tickets are available here , and start at $16 advance, and start at $20 at the door. Supplies are limited.

The Strong says the night will includes:

Ugliest sweater contest

Ornament craft area

Cash bar and food trucks

Music from DJ Naps of BreakThrough Entertainment

Access to two floors of exhibits

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry.

