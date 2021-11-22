ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Crashing the Metaverse

By Sam White
financemagnates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard that we are all going to be abandoning the physical world and living in something called the metaverse, where Mark Zuckerberg is god-emperor, and if you break the terms and conditions, an algorithm will evaporate you. Or something like that. Metaverses hit the mainstream consciousness...

Vox

Why you should care about Facebook’s big push into the metaverse

It’s the next big breakthrough in technology. It’s a joke. It’s a marketing strategy. It’s a techno-dystopian nightmare. It’s the metaverse — defined most simply as a virtual world where people can socialize, work, and play — and Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes it is the future of the internet and of his trillion-dollar company.
Coinspeaker

Tech Billionaire Says Metaverse Is Investable as 2021 Metaverse Conference Approaches

The metaverse is expanding, and it will continue to grow. Bravo said that “it’s [metaverse] going to be very big.”. Tech billionaire and Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo referred to metaverse as a “big time” investment case., adding that it is investable. The concept of metaverse has dominated the world this year. Evidently, the new concept is gradually becoming a big thing with the revolution of virtual reality technology. As Metaverse finds its root, there is an upcoming Metaverse conference scheduled to hold in December. Representatives from established companies, internet giants, hardware manufacturers, and more will be attending the 2021 Metaverse Conference in Suzhou, China.
ambcrypto.com

GridZoneDAO: The decentralized Metaverse

GridZoneDAO is a next-generation Metaverse on the Ethereum-Blockchain with a focus on high-quality artworks and experiences. The user can participate in an interactive 3D VR world, connect with others and create a decentralized economy. DAO stands for ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organisation’. It is basically a digital company. It follows procedural rules...
Benzinga

Metaverse: A Quick Intro for Investors

Retailers continue to attract attention from investors with more earnings announcements. Before Wednesday’s open, Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) and Target (NYSE: TGT) both announced better-than-expected earnings and revenue. However, Lowe’s rose nearly 4% in premarket trading while Target fell 3.5%. Similar performances occurred on Tuesday when Home Depot (NYSE: HD) rallied 5.7% on better-than-expected earnings, but Walmart (NYSE: WMT) fell 2.6% despite beating its earnings estimates.
scaddistrict.com

The Metaverse unites technological advancements

Facebook announced on Oct. 28 it was rebranding itself as Meta, a social networking platform with a focus on connecting people in an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) space called the Metaverse. “Today we are seen as a social media company,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, “but in...
The Motley Fool

Could Crypto Shape the Future of the Metaverse?

As interested investors and gamers alike all flock to the metaverse, crypto-enthusiast Chris MacDonald and The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker discuss how crypto plays, such as Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA), and even an opportunity in traditional stocks, may reshape how we think about the metaverse on this episode of "The Crypto Show" from Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 10.
HackerNoon

Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation

Metaverse is a virtual world, featuring avatars, digital objects, functioning economies, where technology is not just a tool, but something that is all-encompassing. It involves a variety of products and technologies, such as NFTs and crypto, 3D avatars and decentralized applications, virtual landscapes and realities, the ability to win rewards, participate in airdrops, conduct deals through smart contracts, operate businesses in a digital reality, and more. It will have at least as big of an impact on the world as the internet itself did, back when it went mainstream, which is already a huge promise. Even this seems huge, but only a hint of the total impact that we are heading towards the future is scratching the surface.
The Week

How Facebook's metaverse could change your life

Twenty-five years ago, the internet was still a novelty accessed through a slow dial-up modem that tied up the landline phone you relied on for communication. Fifteen years ago, Facebook was just opening its social network to anyone 13 and older, and 10 years ago it was still a private tech startup on the verge of an IPO.
TheConversationCanada

Facebook’s rebranding is anything but 'meta'

If there was one impressive thing from Mark Zuckerberg’s 90-minute spiel about Facebook’s rebranding as Meta, it was his misunderstanding of what meta actually means — and how that misunderstanding is symbolic of his profound incapacity for self-reflection. The day after Meta launched — featuring Zuckerberg’s utopian promises about the metaverse — I subjected my first-year English class to a rant about how this moment has been predicted by a library’s worth of science fiction. Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel Snow Crash even features a virtual environment called … wait for it … the metaverse. To anyone even vaguely familiar with cyberpunk...
Michigan Daily

It’s time for Facebook to end

It’s no coincidence that the best film from the 2010s was — according to Quentin Tarantino and myself — David Fincher’s “The Social Network.” At the time, the movie’s depiction of the protagonist, Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg), seemed a bit over-the-top. Today it feels like they held back. The inherent evils of Zuckerberg’s monstrosity have been evident for years; a solution cannot be delayed any longer.
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
joshbersin.com

Nextdoor: The Antidote To The Metaverse

Imagine a social network where you actually know everyone you interact with?. Imagine a social network where you trust all the people you talk with?. Imagine a social network where kindness is more important than anger?. Imagine a social network that’s local and not remote?. Imagine a social network that...
investing.com

Merging the Metaverse with the Blockchain and NFTs

VR gaming is great but you know what’s cooler? Collectables that connect you and your in-game gear with the rest of the metaverse. As the launch of VAIL VR is fast approaching, we have made a move to make the gaming experience even more unique. That end we are launching our first NFT series, VALIENS.
KTEN.com

Is DuckDuckGo Really Safer Than Google?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/is-duckduckgo-really-safer-than-google. Although Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers on the market, privacy-focused users are starting to shift their attention toward DuckDuckGo. Today, we’re going to walk you through the key differences between the two browsers and if it’s worth it for you to make the switch. Remember that no internet browser is perfect at protecting every aspect of your privacy online, which is why a secure VPN is an excellent addition to any browser you choose. We’re here to teach you how to make the most of your privacy by choosing a safe browser.
beincrypto.com

DAO Metaverse Promises to Give You a Head Start in the Metaverse Era

Just like 2020 was the year of DeFi and 2021 the year of NFT, odds are reasonably high that 2022 will be the year when Metaverse will take off as the next big thing in the world of decentralized tech. The signs are already there. For example, Facebook’s rebranding to...
New Haven Register

Unlocking the True Potential of the Metaverse

Jamie Burke is the CEO and founder of Outlier Ventures, one of the first institutional investors dedicated to crypto founded back in 2014. Less than 3 years ago they created an accelerator and have now invested in over 100 startups, a number they are now on track to double in 2022 alone, helping launch several billion-dollar networks and raising more than $250 million in seed-stage funding.
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
