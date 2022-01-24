Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in White Plains on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#22. Z Prime Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 189 E Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601

#21. Mario's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 118 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601-5201

#20. Gianfranco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 88 Virginia Rd, White Plains, NY 10603-1432

#19. DOM & Vinnie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1165 Knollwood Rd, White Plains, NY 10603-1032

#18. Esposito's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 359 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-1705

#17. Abatino's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 670 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603-2409

#16. The Traveler's Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 240 Westchester Airport County Rd, White Plains, NY 10604

#15. Via Garibaldi 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601-2310

#14. La Manda's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 251 Tarrytown Rd, White Plains, NY 10607-1622

#13. Broadway Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 616 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603-2411

#12. Racanelli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 85 Knollwood Rd, White Plains, NY 10607-1818

#11. Serafina - White Plains

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 199 Main St, White Plains, NY 10601-3200

#10. La Bocca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8 Church St, White Plains, NY 10601-1901

#9. Lombardo's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1203 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-4804

#8. TRE Angelina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 478 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-1802

#7. Graziella's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 99 Church St, White Plains, NY 10601-1528

#6. Lago Ristorante & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 97 Lake St, Harrison, NY 10604-1902

#5. Francesco's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-2078

#4. Buon Amici

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 238 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606-1218

#3. Sapori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 324 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606-1210

#2. Alex's Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 577 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603-3220

#1. Mulino's of Westchester

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 99 Court St, White Plains, NY 10601-4220

