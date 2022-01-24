ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in White Plains on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#22. Z Prime Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 189 E Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601
Tripadvisor

#21. Mario's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 118 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601-5201
Tripadvisor

#20. Gianfranco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 88 Virginia Rd, White Plains, NY 10603-1432
Tripadvisor

#19. DOM & Vinnie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1165 Knollwood Rd, White Plains, NY 10603-1032
Tripadvisor

#18. Esposito's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 359 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-1705
Tripadvisor

#17. Abatino's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 670 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603-2409
Tripadvisor

#16. The Traveler's Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 240 Westchester Airport County Rd, White Plains, NY 10604
Tripadvisor

#15. Via Garibaldi 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601-2310
Tripadvisor

#14. La Manda's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 251 Tarrytown Rd, White Plains, NY 10607-1622
Tripadvisor

#13. Broadway Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 616 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603-2411
Tripadvisor

#12. Racanelli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 85 Knollwood Rd, White Plains, NY 10607-1818
Tripadvisor

#11. Serafina - White Plains

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 199 Main St, White Plains, NY 10601-3200
Tripadvisor

#10. La Bocca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Church St, White Plains, NY 10601-1901
Tripadvisor

#9. Lombardo's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1203 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-4804
Tripadvisor

#8. TRE Angelina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 478 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-1802
Tripadvisor

#7. Graziella's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 99 Church St, White Plains, NY 10601-1528
Tripadvisor

#6. Lago Ristorante & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 97 Lake St, Harrison, NY 10604-1902
Tripadvisor

#5. Francesco's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605-2078
Tripadvisor

#4. Buon Amici

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 238 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606-1218
Tripadvisor

#3. Sapori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 324 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606-1210
Tripadvisor

#2. Alex's Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 577 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603-3220
Tripadvisor

#1. Mulino's of Westchester

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 99 Court St, White Plains, NY 10601-4220
