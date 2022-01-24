alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Wichita on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#22. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1421 N Waterfront Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67206-6600

Tripadvisor

#21. Vora Restaurant European

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: European, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3252 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208-3349

Tripadvisor

#20. Knolla's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 7332 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212-3513

Tripadvisor

#19. Bob & Luigi's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4559 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220-3838

Tripadvisor

#18. Gianni Bacci's a Speakeasy Joint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 310 N Washington St, Wichita, KS 67202-2820

Tripadvisor

#17. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2240 N Tyler Rd Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67205-8757

Tripadvisor

#16. Ziggy's Pizza East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12115 E 21st St N #101, Wichita, KS 67206-3567

Tripadvisor

#15. Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2441 N Maize Rd Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67205-7936

Tripadvisor

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2641 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205

Tripadvisor

#13. Savute's Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3303 N Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67219-4018

Tripadvisor

#12. Napoli Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7718 E 37th St N, Wichita, KS 67226-2828

Tripadvisor

#11. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 323 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206

Tripadvisor

#10. Angelo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5231 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208

Tripadvisor

#9. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3409 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226-1318

Tripadvisor

#8. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2132 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1275

Tripadvisor

#7. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7626 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207-1614

Tripadvisor

#6. DeFazio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2706 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS 67204-4904

Tripadvisor

#5. Oak & Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: North Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS

Tripadvisor

#4. Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1706 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214-4212

Tripadvisor

#3. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 104 S Broadway Ave 1st Floor of the Ambassador Hotel, Wichita, KS 67202-4116

Tripadvisor

#2. Albero Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4811 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208-4014

Tripadvisor

#1. Bella Vita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 N West St, Wichita, KS 67203-1242

