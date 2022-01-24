ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

alfernec // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Wichita on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y3hP_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1421 N Waterfront Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67206-6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2obE_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#21. Vora Restaurant European

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: European, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3252 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208-3349
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXWZE_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#20. Knolla's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7332 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212-3513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24q69g_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bob & Luigi's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4559 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220-3838
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13V0eD_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gianni Bacci's a Speakeasy Joint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 N Washington St, Wichita, KS 67202-2820
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSnGD_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#17. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2240 N Tyler Rd Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67205-8757
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sualP_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ziggy's Pizza East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12115 E 21st St N #101, Wichita, KS 67206-3567
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXPIO_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#15. Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2441 N Maize Rd Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67205-7936
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LjIL_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2641 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUNvB_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#13. Savute's Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3303 N Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67219-4018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WE0QO_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#12. Napoli Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7718 E 37th St N, Wichita, KS 67226-2828
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFtid_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#11. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 323 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYWps_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#10. Angelo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5231 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOXpd_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#9. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3409 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226-1318
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44npsK_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#8. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2132 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1275
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWo7o_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#7. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7626 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207-1614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnnWf_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#6. DeFazio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2706 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS 67204-4904
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB0vc_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#5. Oak & Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: North Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEjPM_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#4. Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1706 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214-4212
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8x1Q_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#3. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 104 S Broadway Ave 1st Floor of the Ambassador Hotel, Wichita, KS 67202-4116
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPq1j_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#2. Albero Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4811 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208-4014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KOoo_0d3vfpZz00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bella Vita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 N West St, Wichita, KS 67203-1242
