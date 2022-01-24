Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Este Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1520

#29. Pizzeria Limone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865

#28. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 202 W 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#27. Michaelangelo's On Main

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 132 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1602

#26. Nuchs Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2819 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1852

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2272 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

#24. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1044 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2323

#23. Osteria Amore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 224 S 1300 E Federal Heights, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2609

#22. Antica Sicilia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2020 E 3300 S Ivy Place Business Center, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2677

#21. Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 189 Trolley Square, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

#20. Cafe Trio - Cottonwood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 680 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-3478

#19. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 S 700 E Ste 189, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-3442

#18. Seasons Plant Based Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1370 S State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84115

#17. Per Noi Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3005 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-3019

#16. Carmine's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2477 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-3362

#15. Siragusa's Taste of Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4115 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-1133

#14. VENETO Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 370 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4316

#13. Tucci's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 515 S 700 E Suite #1D, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2853

#12. Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 454 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2630

#11. Maxwell's East Coast Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 357 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2710

#10. Rusted Sun Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2010 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314

#9. Tuscany

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2832 E 6200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2372

#8. Sicilia Mia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4536 S. Highland Dr Millcreek, UT, Salt Lake City, UT 84117

#7. Cafe Trio Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 680 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-3478

#6. Cucina Toscana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 307 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1712

#5. Stoneground Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 249 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2803

#4. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (437 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 80 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1952

#3. Caffe Molise

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (743 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 404 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2316

#2. Settebello Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (891 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 260 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1801

#1. Valter's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 173 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1914

