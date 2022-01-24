ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Este Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1520
Tripadvisor

#29. Pizzeria Limone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865
Tripadvisor

#28. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 202 W 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Tripadvisor

#27. Michaelangelo's On Main

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 132 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1602
Tripadvisor

#26. Nuchs Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2819 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1852
Tripadvisor

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2272 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Tripadvisor

#24. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1044 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2323
Tripadvisor

#23. Osteria Amore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 224 S 1300 E Federal Heights, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2609
Tripadvisor

#22. Antica Sicilia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 E 3300 S Ivy Place Business Center, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2677
Tripadvisor

#21. Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 189 Trolley Square, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Tripadvisor

#20. Cafe Trio - Cottonwood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 680 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-3478
Tripadvisor

#19. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 S 700 E Ste 189, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-3442
Tripadvisor

#18. Seasons Plant Based Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1370 S State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Tripadvisor

#17. Per Noi Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-3019
Tripadvisor

#16. Carmine's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2477 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-3362
Tripadvisor

#15. Siragusa's Taste of Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4115 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-1133
Tripadvisor

#14. VENETO Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 370 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4316
Tripadvisor

#13. Tucci's Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 S 700 E Suite #1D, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2853
Tripadvisor

#12. Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 454 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2630
Tripadvisor

#11. Maxwell's East Coast Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 357 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2710
Tripadvisor

#10. Rusted Sun Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2010 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314
Tripadvisor

#9. Tuscany

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2832 E 6200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2372
Tripadvisor

#8. Sicilia Mia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4536 S. Highland Dr Millcreek, UT, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe Trio Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 680 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-3478
Tripadvisor

#6. Cucina Toscana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 307 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1712
Tripadvisor

#5. Stoneground Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 249 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2803
Tripadvisor

#4. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (437 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1952
Tripadvisor

#3. Caffe Molise

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (743 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2316
Tripadvisor

#2. Settebello Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (891 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1801
Tripadvisor

#1. Valter's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 173 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1914
