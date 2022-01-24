ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in San Antonio on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Cerroni's Purple Garlic

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1017 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209-4729
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Sorrento Ristorante and Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5146 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209-5710
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Little Italy Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216-3049
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Pompeii Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16109 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247-1002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Tre Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Luce Ristorante e Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11255 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230-1684
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Umberto's Italian grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7616 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251-1476
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Trilogy Pizza & Wine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258-3366
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Aldino at the Vineyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1203 NW Loop 1604 at Blanco, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Michelino's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (597 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 521 Riverwalk just north of Commerce St. bridge on the River Walk level, San Antonio, TX 78205-2661
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Capparelli's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2524 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212-3451
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Tiu Steppi's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9910 W Loop 1604 N Ste 123, San Antonio, TX 78254-5610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Fratello's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2503 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Grimaldi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 25180, San Antonio, TX 78256-2590
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Southtown Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Paesanos 1604

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3622 Paesanos Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78231-1227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. La Focaccia Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Piatti Ristorante & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17101 La Cantera Pkwy Bldg 7, San Antonio, TX 78256-2483
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Aldo's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8539 Fredericksburg Rd #1101, San Antonio, TX 78229-3345
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Piatti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Suite 500, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Nonna Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 S Alamo St Fairmont Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Paesano's Riverwalk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 W Crockett St Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78205-2592
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 518 S Alamo St Intersection of Alamo and Cesar Chavez, San Antonio, TX 78205-3208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Paesanos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (484 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 555 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209-8353
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Guillermo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1613
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Luciano Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (666 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 849 East Commerce Space 157, San Antonio, TX 78206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17603 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257-9530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Zocca Cuisine D'Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,842 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 W Market St On the Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205-2920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6989 Blanco Rd Just inside Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78216-6164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Battalion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 604 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

