Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in San Antonio on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Cerroni's Purple Garlic

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1017 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209-4729

Tripadvisor

#29. Sorrento Ristorante and Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5146 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209-5710

Tripadvisor

#28. Little Italy Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216-3049

Tripadvisor

#27. Pompeii Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16109 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247-1002

Tripadvisor

#26. Tre Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1402

Tripadvisor

#25. Luce Ristorante e Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11255 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230-1684

Tripadvisor

#24. Umberto's Italian grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7616 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251-1476

Tripadvisor

#23. Trilogy Pizza & Wine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258-3366

Tripadvisor

#22. Aldino at the Vineyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1203 NW Loop 1604 at Blanco, San Antonio, TX 78258

#21. Michelino's

#21. Michelino's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (597 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 521 Riverwalk just north of Commerce St. bridge on the River Walk level, San Antonio, TX 78205-2661

Tripadvisor

#20. Capparelli's On Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2524 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212-3451

Tripadvisor

#19. Tiu Steppi's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9910 W Loop 1604 N Ste 123, San Antonio, TX 78254-5610

#18. Fratello's

#18. Fratello's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2503 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1037

#17. Grimaldi's

#17. Grimaldi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 25180, San Antonio, TX 78256-2590

Tripadvisor

#16. Southtown Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX

Tripadvisor

#15. Paesanos 1604

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3622 Paesanos Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78231-1227

Tripadvisor

#14. La Focaccia Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3417

Tripadvisor

#13. Piatti Ristorante & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17101 La Cantera Pkwy Bldg 7, San Antonio, TX 78256-2483

Tripadvisor

#12. Aldo's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8539 Fredericksburg Rd #1101, San Antonio, TX 78229-3345

#11. Piatti

#11. Piatti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 E Basse Rd Suite 500, San Antonio, TX 78209-8336

Tripadvisor

#10. Nonna Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 S Alamo St Fairmont Hotel, San Antonio, TX 78205-3201

Tripadvisor

#9. Paesano's Riverwalk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,447 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 111 W Crockett St Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78205-2592

Tripadvisor

#8. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 S Alamo St Intersection of Alamo and Cesar Chavez, San Antonio, TX 78205-3208

#7. Paesanos

#7. Paesanos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (484 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 555 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209-8353

#6. Guillermo's

#6. Guillermo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1613

Tripadvisor

#5. Luciano Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (666 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 849 East Commerce Space 157, San Antonio, TX 78206

Tripadvisor

#4. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17603 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257-9530

Tripadvisor

#3. Zocca Cuisine D'Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,842 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 W Market St On the Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205-2920

Tripadvisor

#2. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6989 Blanco Rd Just inside Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78216-6164

#1. Battalion

#1. Battalion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 604 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3402

