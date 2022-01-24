ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PNlh_0d3vfG7u00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Sacramento on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fci2t_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#29. Graciano's Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1023 Front St Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95814-3257
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Pqsg_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#28. Giovanni's Old World New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xALJ_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#27. Pronto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 16th St Corner of 16th & O, Sacramento, CA 95814-6072
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YYPw_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#26. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1249 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POuEG_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA 95833-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sWC8_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#24. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1780 Challenge Way, Sacramento, CA 95815-5006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2THD_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#23. Frasinetti Winery and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7395 Frasinetti Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828-3718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zALuP_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#22. Mamma Susanna's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5487 Carlson Dr, Sacramento, CA 95819-2435
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yjrqp_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#21. Cafe Vinoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3535 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste C, Sacramento, CA 95864-7219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UAqy_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sampino's Towne Foods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1607 F St, Sacramento, CA 95814-1610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJVDS_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#19. Cacio

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Greenhaven Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831-5604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAtFM_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#18. Sampino's Kitchen at Joe Marty's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818-2302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHW2W_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#17. Adamos Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2107 P St, Sacramento, CA 95816-6110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dUjp_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#16. Masullo Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2711 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-2927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm7Dg_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#15. Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 21st St, Sacramento, CA 95811-5236
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hku6_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#14. Anthony's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1518 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95833-1921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV1Rp_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#13. Roma Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8491 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826-3515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7XuH_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#12. Zinfandel Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825-4741
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puM30_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#11. Piatti Sacramento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 571 Pavilions Ln, Sacramento, CA 95825-4743
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6hJn_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#10. Allora Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDcoY_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1910 J St, Sacramento, CA 95811-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NvRI_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#8. Taste of Tuscany

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7735 Roseville Rd Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95842-3907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTJXJ_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#7. OBO Italian Table & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3145 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-5218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGxva_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#6. La Trattoria Bohemia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3649 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816-5425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCX1M_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#5. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811-4105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKn5g_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#4. One Speed

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4818 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4437
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eokZM_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#3. Chicago Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2416 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816-4806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HjjF_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#2. Il Fornaio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Capitol Mall Wells Fargo Center, Sacramento, CA 95814-4407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzCgi_0d3vfG7u00
Tripadvisor

#1. Lucca Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1615 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Roseville, CA
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Restaurant#Italian Cuisine#Italian Food#Tuscany#Food Drink#Bar Pizza Price#Old World#Pronto Rating
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy