Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Sacramento on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#29. Graciano's Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1023 Front St Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95814-3257

#28. Giovanni's Old World New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6200 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4617

#27. Pronto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1501 16th St Corner of 16th & O, Sacramento, CA 95814-6072

#26. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1249 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825

#25. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA 95833-3938

#24. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1780 Challenge Way, Sacramento, CA 95815-5006

#23. Frasinetti Winery and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7395 Frasinetti Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828-3718

#22. Mamma Susanna's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5487 Carlson Dr, Sacramento, CA 95819-2435

#21. Cafe Vinoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3535 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste C, Sacramento, CA 95864-7219

#20. Sampino's Towne Foods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1607 F St, Sacramento, CA 95814-1610

#19. Cacio

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7600 Greenhaven Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831-5604

#18. Sampino's Kitchen at Joe Marty's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1500 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818-2302

#17. Adamos Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2107 P St, Sacramento, CA 95816-6110

#16. Masullo Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2711 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-2927

#15. Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1415 21st St, Sacramento, CA 95811-5236

#14. Anthony's Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1518 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95833-1921

#13. Roma Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8491 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826-3515

#12. Zinfandel Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825-4741

#11. Piatti Sacramento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 571 Pavilions Ln, Sacramento, CA 95825-4743

#10. Allora Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

#9. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1910 J St, Sacramento, CA 95811-3012

#8. Taste of Tuscany

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7735 Roseville Rd Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95842-3907

#7. OBO Italian Table & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3145 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-5218

#6. La Trattoria Bohemia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3649 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816-5425

#5. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811-4105

#4. One Speed

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4818 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4437

#3. Chicago Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2416 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816-4806

#2. Il Fornaio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Capitol Mall Wells Fargo Center, Sacramento, CA 95814-4407

#1. Lucca Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1615 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2020

