Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#13. La Vera Restaurante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6611 S Broadway Ave suite 100, Tyler TX, Tyler, TX 75703-4662

#12. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15770 Fm 2493, Tyler, TX 75703-7362

#11. Rounder's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 W Southwest Loop 323 Suite 10, Tyler, TX 75701-7022

#10. Villaggio del Vino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd Ste. 102, Tyler, TX 75703-1234

#9. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3320 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-7818

#8. Bella Italian Cafe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16700 FM 2493 Ste 1800 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703-7061

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5520 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

#6. Piada Italian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8942 S Broadway Ave Building R1-A, Ste 140, Tyler, TX 75703-5443

#5. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202

#4. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8970 S Broadway Ave Ste. 148, Tyler, TX 75703-5444

#3. Mario's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7916 S Broadway Ave Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703-5275

#2. Oliveto Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3709 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733

#1. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 S Vine Ave 7118 Holly Square Court, Tyler, TX 75701-2824

