ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gp8PR_0d3vf5VA00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1YbQ_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#13. La Vera Restaurante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6611 S Broadway Ave suite 100, Tyler TX, Tyler, TX 75703-4662
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2Iio_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#12. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15770 Fm 2493, Tyler, TX 75703-7362
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFwPC_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Rounder's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 W Southwest Loop 323 Suite 10, Tyler, TX 75701-7022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKPIk_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Villaggio del Vino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd Ste. 102, Tyler, TX 75703-1234
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUFuE_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#9. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3320 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-7818
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svKH8_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bella Italian Cafe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16700 FM 2493 Ste 1800 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703-7061
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAqHo_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5520 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnsUT_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Piada Italian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8942 S Broadway Ave Building R1-A, Ste 140, Tyler, TX 75703-5443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvMRH_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#5. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ke6IC_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#4. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8970 S Broadway Ave Ste. 148, Tyler, TX 75703-5444
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JxPO_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mario's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7916 S Broadway Ave Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703-5275
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnRiR_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#2. Oliveto Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3709 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHOnM_0d3vf5VA00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 S Vine Ave 7118 Holly Square Court, Tyler, TX 75701-2824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Rounder S Pizza Rating
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy