Consumer Demand on the Rise

By Hannah Gooch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Consumer Brands Association study predicted a steady continuation of elevated demand into the fourth quarter of 2021, moderating costs for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. “For 19 months, demand has steadily increased, rising beyond levels not seen since the shelf-clearing panic at the start of the pandemic,”...

4 Strategies for Avoiding Holiday Supply Chain Disruption

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in a series of cascading consequences for global supply chains. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, pandemic shutdowns and a rapid constriction of demand for a wide swath of products and materials led to the tap being shut off. But, since the spring and summer of 2021, a more concerted rollout of vaccines has resulted in a surge in consumer demand, up 15-20% over the same period in 2020. This rapid increase has outpaced the ability of supply chains to bring capacity back into the market and led to shipping container shortages, port congestion, labor disruption, rising costs and widespread product shortages. With further interruptions being caused by COVID-19 outbreaks at critical points in the supply chain, including the Yantian and Ningbo ports, it’s been a time of unprecedented challenge for organizations.
Using Consumer Demand to Navigate Supply Chain Chaos During Unforeseen Disruptions

Shipping ports are overwhelmed. Truck drivers are in short supply. The White House considers the global supply chain crisis a top priority for the foreseeable future. And retailers large and small continue to struggle with having enough goods available to satisfy shopper demand. This added pressure on an already fragile...
Rising Consumer Awareness Sparks Tripling of Instant Payments

In many ways, 2020 was the year of disbursements in the United States. The U.S. government disbursed stimulus payments to 138 million consumers to shore up their income as employment levels plummeted amid the pandemic, and by July had issued roughly 171 million payments. Stimulus payments as a form of...
Rising shipping costs put pinch on retailers, consumers

The busiest time of the year for shipping is almost here. And for consumers in 2021 that means digging a little deeper into their wallets, shipping earlier and being patient. The United States Postal Service estimates it will process and deliver more than. 12 billion letters, cards and packages between...
Homebuilder confidence rises as strong demand counters supply chain constraints

Homebuilder confidence rose in November as low inventories and strong buyer demand helped boost confidence despite ongoing supply chain disruptions. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index this month rose three points to 83. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting homebuilder sentiment to hold at 80. The...
Tyson Foods sales rise as meat prices, restaurant demand jump

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Soaring meat prices helped Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) overcome pandemic-related labor shortages at its plants as the top U.S. meat packer reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday and forecast improved revenue in the year ahead. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company reported a double-digit jump in sales...
Firewood demand soars amid rising fuel costs

Americans’ demand for firewood is on the rise thanks to surging fuel prices and firewood suppliers are struggling to keep up. Yakelin Vigil, who runs OC Firewood Delivery in Southern California, told FOX Business there has been a sharp increase in demand compared to last year. "We have been running...
Food Prices Rise For Thanksgiving 2021 But Consumers Can Still Be Thankful

The cost of your Thanksgiving feast will be higher this year than in 2020. Much of the increase is a result of turkey prices. USDA reports whole hen turkey prices have increased steadily in 2021 with current prices at $1.33 per pound. South Dakota Poultry Industries Association Executive Director Dr. David Zeman says on a national average that is up from last year.
Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices. Brent...
Johnson & Johnson Spinoff Plans Point to Rise of Direct to Consumer Commerce

And then there were two — or soon, there will be. Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s announcement last week that it would split its operations into two entities — one focusing on pharma/medical devices and one focusing on consumer products — represents a strategic nod to the fact that the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market is a niche that deserves focus all its own.
Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
Reader’s View: Walsh advocates for plan to combat rising costs on consumers

New York consumers are feeling the strain on their wallets and pocketbooks due to astronomical cost increases on items such as food, clothing, paper products and housecleaning supplies – not to mention a 42 percent increase at the gas pump and nearly 25 percent increase in energy prices. Many middle-class...
Pfizer and BioNTech are sceptical about the efficiency of Covid vaccinations against the ‘Omicron’ strain.

BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, and Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical business, warned on Saturday that they are unsure if their coronavirus vaccinations can help treat the new COVID-19 strain ‘Omicron.’. In “roughly 100 days,” the pharmaceutical companies said they will produce a new vaccine against the covid strain discovered in...
