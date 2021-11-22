ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban issue guidelines banning female actors, require hijabs for female journalists

By Christopher Hutton, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban are going back on their pledge to be more "moderate" in handling gender by rolling out new restrictions on the media. The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice released a series of "religious guidelines" on Sunday that will change much of what Afghanistan will...

